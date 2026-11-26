One of the most iconic sci-fi movies of the 1990s is without a doubt Starship Troopers, but not for the right reasons. The adaptation of Robert A. Heinlein’s classic novel, Paul Verhoeven’s 1997 film performed poorly at the box office, did not do well with critics, and left a lot of people thinking it was an endorsement of the abuse of government and military power. But over the years, the film not only became a cult classic, but people started to realize they’d completely misunderstood the film’s satire. Watch Starship Troopers today, and it feels like a very different movie.

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It’s also a movie that people have wanted to see either rebooted or given a revival and it might actually happen. In 2025, it was reported that District 9 director Neill Blomkamp is set to offer a new take on Starship Troopers. Blomkamp’s project isn’t exactly going to be a reboot of Verhoeven’s film — the 1997 film was a very loose adaptation and Blomkamp is reportedly going to stay much closer to Heinlein’s book. But even with a new take on the classic story potentially in the works, we can’t help but wonder what Starship Troopers in any form would look like if it were being made today. So, when it comes to a 2026 take on the cast, we have some thoughts.

Manny Jacinto as Johnny Rico

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

Played by Casper Van Dien in the 1997 film — the book version of Johnny is actually Filipino which is a huge reason that we think an updated, 2026 casting for the character should be Jacinto to restore that important element. But even if background wasn’t a consideration, Jacinto would be a fantastic choice for the character. The actor has displayed an incredible range in his career, with roles spanning characters like Jason Mendoza in The Good Place and, of course, his darker turn as Mae’s Sith master the Stranger (and his disguise as smuggler Qimir) in the criminally underrated Star Wars: The Acolyte.

One could argue that Jacinto might be a little too old for the character, as Johnny starts out the story as 18, but we think it could still work with the right storytelling. Jacinto’s charm and athleticism as well as his acting skills are enough that it just feels like too strong a casting choice to skip.

Isabela Merced as Carmen Ibañez

Played by Denise Richards in the film, Carmen is a friend of Johnny Rico’s. She is smart and ambitious and pretty independent. Johnny has a thing for her and he ends up enlisting in Federal Service to impress her. The character is a bit more central in the movie than she is in the book. If we were recasting the film for 2026, our top pick for Carmen would be Isabela Merced. After seeing Merced play Hawkgirl in Superman as well as Dina in The Last of Us, there’s absolutely no doubt that she could brilliantly bring to life the more ambitious and athletic elements of Carmen’s character. She’d also be a lot of fun to watch in battle.

Age-wise, she’s a pretty decent fit for Carmen as a character, but Merced also has a maturity that would work well off of Jacinto. Honestly she might just be the best all-around recast fit for this film.

Sophie Thatcher as Dizzy Florez

Image via Kailey Schwerman/Showtime

Played by Dina Meyer, Dizzy Flores is another friend of Johnny’s but while he was fixated on Carmen, Dizzy was infatuated on Johnny and joined the Mobile Infantry to stay close to him. Dizzy is fiercely loyal in the film, a true ride-or-die figure when it comes to Johnny. She also has a pretty no-nonsense personality and Thatcher would be a perfect choice to bring that to life in a new take on the story.

We’ve already seen how intense and tough Thatcher can be with her role as teen Natalie in Yellowjackets and it makes her perfect for a soldier character like Dizzy. We have also seen her range and the nuance she brings to her characters, which is exactly what a character like Dizzy needs. Yes, she is very much the quintessential soldier in a lot of ways, but there’s an intensity to her that Thatcher would absolutely crush.

Cooper Hoffman as Carl Jenkins

Image Courtesy of Lionsgate

Played by Neil Patrick Harris in the 1997 film, Carl Jenkins is a good friend of Carmen, Dizzy, and Johnny and has known them for quite some time. He’s highly intelligent and extremely observant who becomes a military intelligence officer. However, over the course of the story he becomes more secretive, a bit more sinister, and much more detached which puts strain on his friendships.

There are actually quite a few actors that could pull Carl off, but our pick is Cooper Hoffman. The actor has the right balance of smart and observant and enough range that will make watching him grow a little harder and a bit darker all the more satisfying. He is also a good balance between the physicality of some of the other characters and the intensity of some of the others. He’s a good fit for a character goes from smart kid to hardened military tool.

Various Supporting Roles

There are actually quite a few other characters who appear in Starship Troopers, but we’re not going to try to cast all of them. That said, we have some clear ideas about some of the more notably ones. Lt. Jean Rasczak, the teacher who becomes a squad leader would be brilliantly played by Josh Brolin — he just has that tough, authority element. Frank Grillo would be a great drill sergeant as Sergeant Zim. In the first film Jake Busey played infantryman Ace Levy and gave the character a specific sort of swagger and bravado with his quirky, eccentric character. It’s a role that the only person we can really see in the role is Jack Quaid. He feels like a perfect fit for The Boys alum.

Who would you cast in a new Starship Troopers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.