Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Gets DC Variant Covers

It’s nearly showtime for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Tim Burton’s long-awaited sequel to the 1988 classic. Michael Keaton’s portrayal of the titular character has remained beloved by fans for decades — and it looks like he is now making his way into DC comics. On Thursday, DC announced a series of special variant covers tying into Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which will be published across several of their August and September books. Using Beetlejuice’s distinct iconography, the covers partner the character up with Nightwing, Superman, and even Keaton’s own incarnation of Batman. There’s even an homage to the iconic Swamp Thing cover of House of Secrets #92, which is being reprinted in a new facsimile in August. The full list of DC’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice variant covers can be found below.

Gotham City Sirens #2, by Dan Hipp (on sale August 13)

House of Secrets #92 (2024 Facsimile Edition), by Kelley Jones (on sale August 21)

Nightwing #117, by Nicola Scott (on sale August 21)

Superman #17, by Chris Bachalo (on sale August 21)

Wonder Woman #12, by Elizabeth Torque and Sabine Moss (on sale August 21)

Batman #152, by Joe Quinones (on sale September 4)

What Is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice About?

In Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, after an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Keaton returns to his iconic role alongside Oscar nominee Winona Ryder (Stranger Things, Little Women) as Lydia Deetz and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek, The Nightmare Before Christmas) as Delia Deetz, with new cast members Justin Theroux (Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, The Leftovers), Monica Bellucci (Spectre, the Matrix films), and Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon) in his feature film debut, with Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, Scream VI) as Lydia’s daughter, Astrid, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (Poor Things, At Eternity’s Gate). Burton directs from Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday), story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO® Batman Movie), based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson.

Keep scrolling to check out the first look at DC’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice variant covers!

