Beetlejuice Is Trending and Fans Are Freaking Out

Some things on the Internet are basically eternal -- cute memes, funny videos, and inexplicable trending topics. On Monday, Beetlejuice was the latest to fall into that third category, with the beloved 1988 film becoming a popular trending topic throughout Twitter. Although the exact origin of the topic trending is not entirely clear, many attribute it to an article from Glamour, which points out Schitt's Creek actress Catherine O'Hara previously played Delia Deetz in Beetlejuice. While that fact might seem like a no-brainer to fans of both properties, the mention of it has definitely surprised younger fans in recent weeks, as well as the fact that she was in Home Alone.

Beyond that, the conversation around Beetlejuice has gone into some unexpected directions -- some are just sharing their love for the film and for its recent Broadway musical adaptation, while others are marveling at the fact that Twitter accidentally stuck the Beetlejuice trend in the category of the Overwatch video game. Here are just a few of those responses.