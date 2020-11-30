Beetlejuice Is Trending and Fans Are Freaking Out
Some things on the Internet are basically eternal -- cute memes, funny videos, and inexplicable trending topics. On Monday, Beetlejuice was the latest to fall into that third category, with the beloved 1988 film becoming a popular trending topic throughout Twitter. Although the exact origin of the topic trending is not entirely clear, many attribute it to an article from Glamour, which points out Schitt's Creek actress Catherine O'Hara previously played Delia Deetz in Beetlejuice. While that fact might seem like a no-brainer to fans of both properties, the mention of it has definitely surprised younger fans in recent weeks, as well as the fact that she was in Home Alone.
Beyond that, the conversation around Beetlejuice has gone into some unexpected directions -- some are just sharing their love for the film and for its recent Broadway musical adaptation, while others are marveling at the fact that Twitter accidentally stuck the Beetlejuice trend in the category of the Overwatch video game. Here are just a few of those responses.
Delia Deetz from Beetlejuice was Moira Rose before she landed Sunrise Bay, changed her name, and married the eyebrows buying everyone's drinks. pic.twitter.com/RT9R2RJt4y— C.L.C. Hasz (@life1ntroverted) December 1, 2020
Beetlejuice trending under Video Games reminds me of the LEGO Dimensions pack for him pic.twitter.com/pXE7A1fTso— ★ ViewToons 💙 (@ViewToons) December 1, 2020
I saw Catherine O’Hara and Beetlejuice trending, and I feared the worst, but she's fine. Don't scare me like that!
Catherine O’Hara is a goddamn treasure.— Thorvaaldr Frithsamr (@Thorvaaldr) December 1, 2020
Beetlejuice is trending and I just wanna let everyone know that if I ever get married I will be wearing lydia’s wedding dress pic.twitter.com/gmzOATMAEQ— 🔮 Destiny 🐲 (@Yo_Gurl_Dest) December 1, 2020
ah yea my favorite overwatch hero, beetlejuice pic.twitter.com/7s53cfG831— Space Cadet 💫 ACAB (@screamingatmice) December 1, 2020
Actual footage of a Twitter employee trying to figure out why Beetlejuice is trending pic.twitter.com/WcZOvg9soz— 🔻Do the right thing 🌹 (@VoteForThePpl) December 1, 2020
Since Beetlejuice is trending on Twitter I thought I’d bring this back.
Enjoy ☺️— Cameron Grant (@ImCoolCam101) December 1, 2020
pic.twitter.com/ra9PAv16tF
#Beetlejuice is trending?
Beetlejuice?
Beetlejuice?!
There I've gone and done it. If you get it you get it.— Anti-Writing (@AntiWriting) December 1, 2020
#Beetlejuice is always trending in my heart anyways. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/UinayRPcag— { Vanna GoLightly } (@vannadear) December 1, 2020
My favorite overwatch character is Catherine O'Hara pic.twitter.com/4mAoPxPUud— dani (@pothoz) December 1, 2020