Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Seeing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
This week, another Dwayne Johnson movie has arrived on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, this one from long before The Rock was the most recognizable face in the entertainment industry. Walking Tall, the 2004 film about a solider protecting his family's company, just made its way to Netflix and is already making waves with subscribers.
Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list is the first to feature Walking Tall, which was just added to the service over the weekend. The film currently occupies the 10th overall spot on the list, but will likely continue rising through the ranks in the coming days.
You can check out a full rundown of Netflix's Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Last Seen Alive
"When his wife suddenly vanishes at a gas station, an ordinary man takes extraordinary measures to find her even has he himself falls under suspicion."
2. Inheritance
"When Lauren's wealthy father dies and leaves her the keys to a hidden bunker on their estate, what she finds could destroy her family – and their lives."
3. Rush Hour
"When a Hong Kong inspector is summoned to Los Angeles to investigate a kidnapping, the FBI assigns a cocky LAPD cop to distract him from the case."
4. Mr. & Mrs. Smith
"John and Jane are an average-on-the-surface couple who don't yet know that they share the same undercover line of work: They're both guns for hire."
5. Blonde
"This fictional portrait of Marilyn Monroe boldly reimagines the tumultuous private life of the Hollywood legend – and the price she paid for fame."
6. Robin Hood
"In this big budget adaptation, soldier Robin happens upon the dying Robert of Loxley and promises to return his sword to his family in Nottingham."
7. Lou
"A mysterious loner living a quiet life with her dog battles the elements and her own dark past when a neighbor's little girl is kidnapped during a storm."
8. Rush Hour 2
"When the U.S. Embassy in Hong Kong is bombed, Inspector Lee and a vacationing Detective Carter team up against an international crime syndicate."
9. Land of the Lost
"After uncovering a portal to an alternate universe populated by strange creatures, Dr. Rick Marshall must navigate a dangerous new world."
10. Walking Tall
"Retired soldier Chris Vaughn returns home to revive his family's lumber mill, only to discover that drug dealers and shady casino owners have taken over."