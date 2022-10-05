Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10

Seeing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.

This week, another Dwayne Johnson movie has arrived on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, this one from long before The Rock was the most recognizable face in the entertainment industry. Walking Tall, the 2004 film about a solider protecting his family's company, just made its way to Netflix and is already making waves with subscribers.

Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list is the first to feature Walking Tall, which was just added to the service over the weekend. The film currently occupies the 10th overall spot on the list, but will likely continue rising through the ranks in the coming days.

You can check out a full rundown of Netflix's Top 10 Movies list below!