Ben Affleck Pokes Fun at His Role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer Movie

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star Ben Affleck might be an Academy Award winner (a few times over, actually) now, but back in the ’90s, he was basically the guy who hit things a lot. Whether it’s Dazed and Confused or Mallrats, Affleck was a muscular jerk who yelled a lot. So it may be no surprise that Buffy the Vampire Slayer director Fran Rubel Kuzui did not see the potential that would pay off with films like Good Will Hunting, Chasing Amy, and Argo. In fact, the actor revealed during a recent interview that when he first saw the movie, he was surprised to discover that his only line had been dubbed over.

He did not blame Kuzui, though; during an interview with The Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM, Affleck more or less blamed himself fully. He framed it as his performance being so bad that the director had to work around him.

“Apparently, I am so bad in that movie that my one line — it was ‘take it,’ I think — I thought it was fine and the director seemed happy,” Affleck said on Tuesday. “I went to the movie — I didn’t get premiere tickets or anything — and I was like… that is not my voice! That is not me! Apparently the director hated my performance so much that she looped the entire performance, which was one line. Yes, I was dubbed. In English!”

You can check the clip out below.

Of course, there was a lot about the Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie that did not quite work. It remains a cult classic, but few would argue that it approached its later TV spinoff when it comes to quality of storytelling.

Of course, this is far from the only franchise Affleck has left earlier than expected. Besides his short-lived turn as Jack Ryan in Sum of All Fears, he also appeared in just two movies (and never got a solo spotlight) as Batman in the DC films directed by 300‘s Zack Snyder.

“I had an opportunity to write and direct and star in a stand-alone Batman,” Affleck explained. “And it just happened at a point in my life where I just kind of lost interest in those stories. I’ll go see Robert’s, I think it’s gonna be great, he’s great, but this is the kind of story that I’m interested in telling now.”

Affleck is bouncing back with The Way Back, a new drama in theaters on March 6, which brings him back together with The Accountant director Gavin O’Connor.

