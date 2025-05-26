One of Christopher Nolan’s Most Popular Movies Is Streaming Free

Christopher Nolan, arguably the biggest director working today, is currently working on his highly anticipated adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey. That movie isn’t set to arrive until 2026, three years after Nolan’s Oscar-winning Oppenheimer, but the director has an already iconic filmography that fans can rewatch while they wait. As it turns out, one of the most popular films from Nolan’s directorial career is actually available to stream for free.

The film in question is 2014’s Interstellar, the sci-fi epic starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway that just celebrated its 10th anniversary last year. While Interstellar isn’t unanimously considered to be at the top of the Nolan rankings, there are loads of movie fans who prefer it to any of his other titles.

This past month, Interstellar made its way to Tubi, making it completely free for anyone to watch. You’ll have to sit through a few ads, but there is no email or subscription required to access Tubi. For a great movie from one of the very best working directors, you can’t really beat free.

Coming Soon to Tubi

Interstellar was one of many titles to join Tubi’s lineup in May, but the free streaming service is already preparing for another major wave of movie additions in the month ahead. Below, you can check out the complete list of movies hitting Tubi on June 1st.

1982

50/50

88 Minutes

A Knight’s Tale

A Walk Among the Tombstones

Alone in the Dark

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Aquaman (2018)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

B.A.P.S.

Baggage Claim

Ballad of Davy Crockett

Battleship

Big Momma’s House

Big Momma’s House 2

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Big Trouble in Little China

Blue Beetle

Brahms: The Boy II

Burlesque

Certain Women

Chariots of Fire

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleaner

Clouds of Sils Maria

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

Columbus

Daddy Day Care

Date and Switch

Deadstream

Delivery Man

Demolition Man

Divergent

Double Cross

Elysium

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Frankie & Alice

Free State of Jones

Friday the 13th (1980)

From Prada to Nada

Frozen

Fury

Hustle & Flow

Get Fast

Get Out

Gimme Shelter

Girl With All the Gifts

Gremlins

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Hannibal Rising

Hereditary

House on Haunted Hill

In the Line of Fire

Jackass Number Two

Jackie Brown

Jaws

Jet Li’s Fearless

John Henry

Joy Ride

Jumper

Kong: Skull Island

La Llorona

Leatherface

Little Fish (2020)

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Lone Survivor

Love & Basketball

Love and Monsters

Love Don’t Cost a Thing

Madea’s Witness Protection

Malcolm X

Miss Sloane

Mom and Dad

Moonfall

Moonlight

Never Sleep Again: The Elm Street Legacy

Ninja Assassin

No Good Deed (2014)

Nobody’s Fool (2018)

Open Season 3

Open Season: Scared Silly

Overboard (1987)

Overboard (2018)

Panda Plan

Personal Shopper

Phoenix (2014)

Phone Booth

Piranha 3-D

Pixels

Puss in Boots

Raw Deal

Red 2

Run All Night

Secondhand Lions

Set It Off

Shooter

Soul Food

Stand Up Guys

Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye

Stomp the Yard

Stomp the Yard Homecoming

Stonewall (2015)

Superfly

Swiss Army Man

Taken (2008)

Taken 2

Taken 3

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Texas Chainsaw 3D

The Djinn

The First Purge

The Great Gilly Hopkins

The Impossible

The Inspection

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Lodge

The Men Who Stare at Goats

The Neverending Story

The Other Guys

The Purge

The Purge: Anarchy

The Right Stuff

The Seven Five

The Specialist

The Spectacular Now

The Standoff at Sparrow Creek

The Thin Blue Line

The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada

The Wedding Ringer

Then You Run

Under Seige

Under Seige 2: Dark Territory

Waiting to Exhale

Welcome to the Jungle

What’s Love Got to Do With It

White Boy Rick

White Chicks

White House Down

Wild Horses

You Can’t Live Forever

You Got Served