One of Christopher Nolan’s Most Popular Movies Is Streaming Free

Christopher Nolan, arguably the biggest director working today, is currently working on his highly anticipated adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey. That movie isn’t set to arrive until 2026, three years after Nolan’s Oscar-winning Oppenheimer, but the director has an already iconic filmography that fans can rewatch while they wait. As it turns out, one of the most popular films from Nolan’s directorial career is actually available to stream for free.
The film in question is 2014’s Interstellar, the sci-fi epic starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway that just celebrated its 10th anniversary last year. While Interstellar isn’t unanimously considered to be at the top of the Nolan rankings, there are loads of movie fans who prefer it to any of his other titles.
This past month, Interstellar made its way to Tubi, making it completely free for anyone to watch. You’ll have to sit through a few ads, but there is no email or subscription required to access Tubi. For a great movie from one of the very best working directors, you can’t really beat free.
Coming Soon to Tubi
Interstellar was one of many titles to join Tubi’s lineup in May, but the free streaming service is already preparing for another major wave of movie additions in the month ahead. Below, you can check out the complete list of movies hitting Tubi on June 1st.
1982
50/50
88 Minutes
A Knight’s Tale
A Walk Among the Tombstones
Alone in the Dark
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Aquaman (2018)
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
B.A.P.S.
Baggage Claim
Ballad of Davy Crockett
Battleship
Big Momma’s House
Big Momma’s House 2
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Big Trouble in Little China
Blue Beetle
Brahms: The Boy II
Burlesque
Certain Women
Chariots of Fire
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cleaner
Clouds of Sils Maria
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
Columbus
Daddy Day Care
Date and Switch
Deadstream
Delivery Man
Demolition Man
Divergent
Double Cross
Elysium
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Frankie & Alice
Free State of Jones
Friday the 13th (1980)
From Prada to Nada
Frozen
Fury
Hustle & Flow
Get Fast
Get Out
Gimme Shelter
Girl With All the Gifts
Gremlins
Gremlins 2: The New Batch
Hannibal Rising
Hereditary
House on Haunted Hill
In the Line of Fire
Jackass Number Two
Jackie Brown
Jaws
Jet Li’s Fearless
John Henry
Joy Ride
Jumper
Kong: Skull Island
La Llorona
Leatherface
Little Fish (2020)
Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
Lone Survivor
Love & Basketball
Love and Monsters
Love Don’t Cost a Thing
Madea’s Witness Protection
Malcolm X
Miss Sloane
Mom and Dad
Moonfall
Moonlight
Never Sleep Again: The Elm Street Legacy
Ninja Assassin
No Good Deed (2014)
Nobody’s Fool (2018)
Open Season 3
Open Season: Scared Silly
Overboard (1987)
Overboard (2018)
Panda Plan
Personal Shopper
Phoenix (2014)
Phone Booth
Piranha 3-D
Pixels
Puss in Boots
Raw Deal
Red 2
Run All Night
Secondhand Lions
Set It Off
Shooter
Soul Food
Stand Up Guys
Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye
Stomp the Yard
Stomp the Yard Homecoming
Stonewall (2015)
Superfly
Swiss Army Man
Taken (2008)
Taken 2
Taken 3
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Texas Chainsaw 3D
The Djinn
The First Purge
The Great Gilly Hopkins
The Impossible
The Inspection
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Lodge
The Men Who Stare at Goats
The Neverending Story
The Other Guys
The Purge
The Purge: Anarchy
The Right Stuff
The Seven Five
The Specialist
The Spectacular Now
The Standoff at Sparrow Creek
The Thin Blue Line
The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada
The Wedding Ringer
Then You Run
Under Seige
Under Seige 2: Dark Territory
Waiting to Exhale
Welcome to the Jungle
What’s Love Got to Do With It
White Boy Rick
White Chicks
White House Down
Wild Horses
You Can’t Live Forever
You Got Served