7 Weirdest Musicals in Movie History

Musicals have always pushed filmmaking boundaries, playing with suspension of disbelief as few other genres can. However, some musicals go the extra mile to create truly bizarre experiences. From gruesome horror to historical revisionism, the weirdest musicals in movie history will challenge your senses.

Videos by ComicBook.com

7. Cannibal! The Musical (1993)

Trey Parker’s pre-South Park musical takes the true story of Alferd Packer, the only American ever convicted of cannibalism, and transforms it into a demented homage to Rodgers and Hammerstein. The film follows Packer’s ill-fated journey through the Colorado Territory with five other prospectors. It presents his tale of survival cannibalism as a cheerful musical with songs about building a snowman and the joys of having a horse named Liane.

Cannibal! The Musical becomes increasingly more disturbing as the group faces starvation, with upbeat melodies accompanying scenes of graphic violence and cannibalism. The production reaches the peak of absurdity during its courtroom finale, where Packer defends his actions through an elaborate song and dance number that parodies Oklahoma! and West Side Story, complete with choreographed jury members and a judge who breaks into operatic solos. This combination of historical tragedy, splatstick gore, and earnest musical theater creates a bizarre experiment that far surpasses the shock value of South Park.

Cannibal! The Musical is available for streaming on Prime Video and Peacock.

6. Dancer in the Dark (2000)

Lars von Trier’s experimental musical deliberately shatters every convention of the genre by combining his harsh Dogme 95 filmmaking style with surreal performances. In perhaps the strangest casting choice in musical history, Icelandic art-pop star Björk plays Selma, a visually impaired factory worker who transforms the mundane sounds of industrial machinery, trains, and even a bloody murder scene into elaborate musical fantasies.

Dancer in the Dark is particularly unsettling because it uses the musical genre’s conventions against itself. While traditional musicals offer escapism and joy, von Trier creates musical numbers that emerge from absolute horror and despair, including a scene where Selma dances with a bloodied corpse. In addition, Björk’s otherworldly performance style and von Trier’s documentary-like shooting approach lead to an unnerving disconnect. This deliberate contradiction between form and content makes Dancer in the Dark one of the most conceptually bizarre musicals ever produced.

Dancer in the Dark is available for streaming on Tubi, Plex, and The Roku Channel.

5. Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical (2005)

Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical parodies the infamous anti-marijuana propaganda campaign of the 1930s. But don’t let its historical roots fool you; what pushes this musical into bizarre territory is its commitment to escalating insanity. A single puff of marijuana transforms innocent teens into color-saturated deviants in elaborate musical fantasies that include a cannibalistic orgy food fight, Jesus Christ performing a Vegas-style song, and a hallucinatory sequence where a character makes love to a marijuana leaf while singing an innuendo-laden ballad. Not enough? What if I told you, at a particular moment, President Franklin D. Roosevelt tap dances out of his wheelchair to join a chorus line of cannabis-crazed zombies?

With its combination of historical revisionism, anti-drug hysteria, and musical theater tropes, Reefer Madness creates a viewing experience that feels like watching a fever dream. Add a cast that includes names such as Kristen Bell and Neve Campbell, and you have a movie everyone should watch at least once.

Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical is available for streaming on Tubi and Prime Video.

4. Repo! The Genetic Opera (2008)

Repo! The Genetic Opera is a post-apocalyptic gothic rock opera that envisions a future where organ failure has become epidemic, and a megalithic corporation offers transplants on a predatory payment plan — miss your payments, and a Repo Man surgically reclaims your organs while you’re still alive. But even this premise doesn’t prepare viewers for a world where people are addicted to surgery like drugs, corpses are processed into street narcotics, and Paris Hilton’s face literally falls off during an aria about plastic surgery addiction.

The film’s unique brand of insanity comes from its determination to be both a legitimate opera and a splatter film. Every scene is sung through in musical styles ranging from industrial metal to classical opera, often in the same song, while graphic surgery scenes play out like baroque music videos. Despite initial mixed reception, Repo! The Genetic Opera developed a devoted cult.

Repo! The Genetic Opera is available for streaming on Tubi and Prime Video.

3. Phantom of the Paradise (1974)

Brian De Palma’s psychedelic rock opera blends Phantom of the Opera with Faust to create a new breed of musical horror. The story follows disfigured composer Winslow Leach (William Finley), who sells his soul to an immortal record producer named Swan (Paul Williams) and becomes a leather-clad, helmet-wearing phantom haunting a rock palace called The Paradise.

What makes Phantom of the Paradise particularly bizarre is its genre-bending soundtrack, composed by Paul Williams, which parodies everything from ’50s doo-wop to glam rock while telling its supernatural tale. The movie’s surreal sequences include a Frankenstein-inspired scene where Swan electronically resurrects a dead singer, a Beach Boys parody performed by a band modeled after KISS, and a climactic wedding sequence featuring a performer being assassinated live on television. This combination of German Expressionism, glam-rock aesthetics, and horror movie elements creates something that defies categorization while commenting on the soul-crushing nature of the music industry.

Phantom of the Paradise is available for streaming on Prime Video.

2. The Apple (1980)

The Apple is an Israeli-produced disco musical in a dystopian 1994 where the music industry controls the world through a combination of fascist aesthetics and holographic stickers that citizens must wear to show allegiance to the all-powerful music corporation. If this premise is insufficient to show how weird The Apple can get, the film’s central conflict between natural folk music and synthetic disco becomes a biblical allegory where the Devil runs a record label, and God drives a golden Rolls-Royce.

What makes The Apple particularly unhinged is its complete disregard for narrative coherence in favor of increasingly outlandish musical numbers. From leather-clad disco stormtroopers to diamond-encrusted vampires and drag queens in space suits, it often feels like the movie’s crew is constantly trying to one-up itself when it comes to being weird. Finally, The Apple is perhaps the only musical that can claim to be simultaneously a biblical allegory, a dystopian warning, and a disco opera.

The Apple is available for streaming on Pluto TV.

1. Lisztomania (1975)

Ken Russell’s hallucinatory rock opera reimagines classical composer Franz Liszt as the world’s first rock star, but that barely scratches the surface of its madness. The film features The Who’s Roger Daltrey as Liszt in sequences that include him being seduced by vampiric groupies, wielding a 10-foot phallus that shoots sparks, and battling a Nazi vampire version of Richard Wagner who has transformed into a Frankenstein’s monster wielding a machine gun guitar.

Lisztomania ignores historical accuracy in favor of psychedelic excess, and it’s all the better for it. With a soundtrack composed by Rick Wakeman (who also appears as the Norse god Thor), the movie is simultaneously an homage and deconstruction of Liszt’s musical work. In the end, Russell’s determination to create the most outlandish rock opera possible results in a film that makes his psychedelic Tommy look like a documentary in comparison.

Lisztomania is available for purchase and rent on multiple digital platforms.