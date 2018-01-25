‘Bill & Ted 3’ Title And Plot Synopsis Revealed

The long-rumored Bill & Ted 3 could finally be moving in the right direction, and seems to now have an official title.

Bill & Ted 3 screenwriter Ed Solomon, who has been working on the project for almost 10 years alongside Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, revealed that the title of the film is Bill & Ted Face the Music (via ScreenCrush). Not only that, but he said they have Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) lined up to be the film’s director.

The premise of the new film should please longtime fans, as the movie is centered around a middle-aged Bill and Ted going back in time to encounter their younger selves in footage from the original Bill and Ted. That includes the legendary George Carlin, who played Rufus in the beloved original. You can find the current synopsis below.

“They return to that scene at the Circle K when Bill and Ted first meet themselves, only now they’re watching their younger selves and looking at the exuberance and joy that they had at that time in their lives. And they see Rufus, they see George Carlin…”

Now, the film still doesn’t have an official go from the studio yet, and a few hurdles are left to jump before it becomes a reality. The biggest is obtaining funding for the project, as studios seem hesitant to back a Bill & Ted film that isn’t a complete reboot. The original Bill & Ted wasn’t exactly a box office smash, and it wasn’t even released to a wide international audience, so studios are a bit hesitant on that front as well.

For context, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure was released in 1989 and brought in a bit over $40 million dollars. Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey brought in slightly less at $38 million.

Still, there is definitely interest in seeing these two characters back on the screen, and these days studios aren’t the only way to get your film produced. Other films have gone the Kickstarter route, and there’s always a chance that a smaller studio could take on the project in the near future.

In any case, hopefully, Bill & Ted’s latest adventure will eventually become a reality.