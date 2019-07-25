Billy Eichner Wants You to Know He Has Oscar Buzz For The Lion King

Billy Eichner is easily one of the funniest people working in Hollywood, and the success of his latest film, The Lion King, isn’t slowing down his sense of humor. Since the movie was released, his performance as Timon as been hailed as one of the best in the film, with some people tweeting that he should win awards for the role. The actor keeps sharing the tweets and letting people know that this basically means he’s got Oscar buzz. Of course, Eichner is a big fan of Awards Season and knows no one has ever been nominated for a voice performance before, but there’s no shame in spreading the praise.

Here are just a few tweets the actor has shared about his “Oscar Buzz”:

Guys, I have something I need to tell you: I HAVE OSCAR BUZZ. https://t.co/NNEeTWViGe — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 20, 2019

Well someone better tell little Jasper he needs to get used to it because I have Oscar buzz!!! https://t.co/Wai41o32rd — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 20, 2019

Thank you yes I have Oscar buzz thank you https://t.co/PqbZB99sfT — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 21, 2019

While The Lion King has made a hefty amount of money so far ($595,055,944 worldwide), the film hasn’t been met with the best critical reception. Currently, the live-action Disney remake stands at 52% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, that’s not stopping the praise for Eichner’s performance:

Thank you very much @EW even though this headline means I now need to join the witness protection program. https://t.co/kccfTyVuEk — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 22, 2019

While an Oscar doesn’t seem likely for Eichner (this time, anyway), the comedian’s series, Billy on the Street, just received its fourth Emmy nomination, this time for Best Short Form Variety Series.

In addition to Eichner, the new version of The Lion King stars Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Seth Rogen, John Oliver, John Kani, Eric Andre, Florence Kasumba, Keegan-Michael Key, Alfre Woodard, and James Earl Jones. Recently, the film’s director, Jon Favreau, shared his reasoning behind making the new movie:

“The whole reason for all of this is to make an animated film feel live-action — to have a real crew come in, interface with an animated film, and make all the camera decisions that you would on set, instead of somebody sitting at a keyboard programming in the camera moves,” Favreau explained.

The Lion King is now playing theaters everywhere.