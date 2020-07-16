Black Adam Casts Noah Centineo As Atom Smasher Opposite Dwayne The Rock Johnson

✖

It's long been known that the Justice Society of America will appear in the long-gestating Black Adam movie and now the first member has officially been cast for the film. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before breakout Noah Centineo has been tapped to take on the role of Atom-Smasher for the film. He'll star alongside Dwayne Johnson who will appear as the titular anti-hero in the film. In the pages of DC Comics, Black Adam and Atom Smasher have previously been portrayed as the best of friends, so the pair will likely share many scenes together in the film.

For those unaware, Atom Smasher has enhanced strength and durability thanks to his powers of increase the space between his atoms. This also allows him to grow to enormous heights and increase his mass. The character was previously seen on television in season two of The Flash where he was portrayed by Adam Copeland aka former WWE wrestler Edge.

Production on Black Adam was originally going to take place this summer but was postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Though no word on its status has been revealed since earlier this year, Johnson confirmed back in June that official news on the movie will be revealed at the upcoming DC Fandome event, a one-day digital convention taking place this August.

"The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change," Johnson wrote in a post. "I will be joining the epic and first of its kind, DC Fandome on 08.22.20. This one is for YOU - THE FANS."

Johnson has been attached to the property for many years at this point, and maintains that it's a passion project of his as he previously mentioned in a fan Q&A on Instagram.

"Black Adam has been with me for over ten years now," Johnson said. "And that gives you an idea of how passionate I am with this project, how passionate our Seven Bucks is about this project. Warner Brothers, New Line Cinema, DC, they have been so incredibly supportive over the years. This has been over 10 years. In 2008, we started talking about this, so it has required a patience by all of us as partners and I am a much different man and an actor than I was 10 years ago."

Black Adam currently has a release date of December 22, 2021. It's unclear if the delay in production will bump that release date back at all.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.