Hilarious Black Adam and Superman Text Exchange Released by DC

DC Comics is teasing the fans with a Black Adam and Superman text exchange. In the rush toward Dwayne Johnson's new superhero movie, speculation about Henry Cavill's return to the franchise has swirled. Fans are expecting it at this point and DC's video on social media is only going to throw gasoline on the flames. Leaks and murmurs about the future of the DCEU have eclipsed what should be an entertaining first outing for the Man in Black. But, maybe that's what The Rock and the company wanted here. Passion for the core product seemed to be a key building block for Warner Bros. Discovery during their recent presentations and there's no bigger core product than Superman. So, get ready comic book movie fans, because the two forces seem poised to collide. But, there's no telling when that's going to happen after this DC entry.

Johnson previously spoke to EstoEs COMBO about the new DC Cinematic Universe and how it functions. It seems like there is room for all of these characters under the umbrella. "The fans will always guide you where you need to go. That's the new era I talk about in the DC Universe. And in the DC Universe — they haven't always listened to fans in the past, but things are different," Johnson said. "In Black Adam, things are different. So that's why we can introduce the JSA. That's why in Black Adam, Superman, Batman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Flash — they all co-exist in our world. Black Adam's not over here, and Joker's over here, and you know, Justice League is over here. In our world, they all exist."

Yeah, #BlackAdam is going to cause some conversation. Experience it in theaters Friday 10/21. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/daugdlMCZD pic.twitter.com/ZERsgk3BMl — DC (@DCComics) October 20, 2022

The Future of Superman and Black Adam's Big Confrontation

The movie's producer, Hiram Garcia actually talked to CinemaBlend about the prospect of more Superman versus Black Adam. It seems like DC and the creative team would all like Cavill to lock horns with the Brahma Bull at some point down the line.

"It's never been about a one off or just about a fight," Garcia said. "No, it's about so much more than that. We really want to craft a long-form of storytelling and show that these two characters exist in the same universe and are going to have to deal with each other often, either on the same or opposite sides. Hopefully they're going to clash at some point, but it's not just about a 'one fight' situation. That was never our dream. That does not reward the fans. Fans want to feel a journey between these guys knowing that these guys exist in the same universe."

Do you want to see Black Adam fight Superman first? Let us know down in the comments!