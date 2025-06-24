Black Panther 2 Steals Civil War’s Best Joke (& Does It Better)

Captain America: Civil War has a lot on its plate. For starters, it sees the beef between Steve Rogers and Tony Stark reach a fever pitch, with both heroes being on opposite sides of the Sokovia Accords debate. Things only get worse when it appears that the Winter Soldier is active again and wreaking havoc across the world. When Captain America goes rogue and assembles a team to save his friend and stop the real villain, Iron Man builds his own team, which includes T’Challa, the new king of Wakanda. Civil War features the first appearance of Wakandans in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is a big deal because it sets the stage for Black Panther.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The hero’s solo movie picks up right after the events of Civil War as he returns home to deal with the fallout from his father’s death. Unfortunately, Chadwick Boseman’s death means he doesn’t return for the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, the 2022 movie still shows love to T’Challa’s first appearance by stealing its best joke and doing it better.

Tony Stark Goes Big-Game Hunting in Captain America: Civil War

After Helmut Zemo activates the Winter Soldier and learns what he needs to know about Siberia, he sets the HYDRA agent loose on the Avengers. They all battle him until Steve is able to ground a helicopter his old friend is trying to steal, allowing him to capture him. Steve learns everything he can about Zemo and calls in a few favors to get his allies to Germany. At the same time, Tony realizes that he’s in over his head, so he gets Black Widow to bring Black Panther into the fold while he heads back to New York to round out the team.

Tony gets to Queen and heads to May Parker’s apartment. He’s been keeping tabs on Peter Parker, who’s been acting as a vigilante on the streets of New York City for a few months. After lying to May about a scholarship opportunity, he gets Peter alone and talks to him about his powers. It doesn’t take Tony long to realize that Peter has all the makings of a hero, and he offers the young man a chance to go to Germany with him. Initially, Peter declines because he has homework, but Tony scoffs at his response and gets Spider-Man onboard. No one else is around to hear the interaction, but Tony’s attitude clearly rubs off on at least one person.

Shuri Does Her Best Tony Stark Impression in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Without her father and brother, Shuri is in a bad place in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and things only get worse when Namor shows up on Wakanda’s shores. He’s not happy about the United States government searching for vibranium in the oceans and wants the Wakandan royal family to help. They’re apprehensive, of course, because no one is supposed to know how to get into their country, but they do take his warning seriously.

Namor’s looking to find an inventor, Riri Williams, who built the machine the government uses to track vibranium. Shuri and Okoye track her to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, aka MIT, and confront her in her dorm room. At first, Riri believes she’s about to be recruited like Spider-Man, but Shuri makes it clear that the situation is much more serious. The princess explains that parties are looking to track Riri down and do harm to her, so they need to leave now. Riri, still failing to understand what’s going on, says she has class in fifteen minutes, which Shuri obviously doesn’t care about.

Rather than just giving in like Peter, Riri tries to put up a fight by throwing items in her room at the Wakandans. Okoye takes care of them easily, and after Riri tosses a few insults in her direction, the group starts their journey to Wakanda. The scene proves what kind of character Riri is because, despite looking up to Shuri, she’s not ready to just leave with a stranger, unlike Peter, who’s all too happy to throw hands when Iron Man says it’s okay.

Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are streaming on Disney+.

Did you notice that Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever used the same joke? Which movie do you think did it better? Let us know in the comments below!