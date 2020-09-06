Singer Akon Announces Plan for $6 Billion Real-Life Wakanda in Senegal

(edited)

Music mogul Akon is bringing Black Panther to life by building a city based on Wakanda. The recording artist announced his plans on social media and is already a third of the way toward raising the $6 billion needed to complete the city. Senegal will play host to the mecca and people on social media were thrilled to see the concepts. The kind of Afro-futurism that made Black Panther really sing on-screen is everywhere in the renders on Akon’s site. He called it an honor to be in the same breath as the dazzling fictional city. Especially after the passing of Chadwick Boseman who helped millions of fans see themselves on screen. Akon City is still a dream for the moment, but the increased exposure this week will no doubt attract more investors to the project.

"The system back home treats them unfairly in so many different ways that you can never imagine. And they only go through it because they feel that there is no other way," Akon said. "So if you're coming from America or Europe or elsewhere in the diaspora and you feel that you want to visit Africa, we want Senegal to be your first stop."

"COVID-19 has sown doubt everywhere," Tourism Minister Alioune Sarr told The Hollywood Reporter. "This means that those who had doubts about the attractiveness of Senegal, and Africa in general must convince themselves that there are men and women who believe in Africa."

Check out Akon City’s description on their website:

“The developed economy aims to adapt future development. The current evolution required a flexible infrastructure to accommodate new real estate development. The fast pace of global changes, economic progress, Poverty, and technology race, continuously causing Senegal to face various new challenges,” the website continues. “AKONCITY will play a vital role in the quest for solutions to these challenges. The knowledge we generate and the professionals we train are expected, and quite rightly, to help in providing local solutions as well as a critical component of human development.”

The statement continued, “It is these professional’s individuals who develop the capacity and analytical skills that drive local economies, create new industries, support civil society, lead capable governments, and make critical decisions that will affect the entire economy.”

