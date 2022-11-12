Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Confirms Two MAJOR Marvel Characters Survived The Blip

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever confirmed that two major Marvel characters survived The Blip. *Spoilers ahead for the MCU sequel* Well, the movie actually lets fans know that Nakia and her son survived Thanos wiping away half of the universe. Viewers were shocked that T'Challa had a son that no one knew about. But, it makes sense that the couple might keep their child a secret. You can tell little Toussaint actually survived The Blip because of the fact he looks to be about 5-6 years old. There's no way he could have been born after everyone came back. It's a wild thing to have confined to the margins of this movie. But, it opens up so many possibilities for the future.

Saying Goodbye to Chadwick Boseman

Director Ryan Coogler actually revealed the last time he spoke to Boseman during the Official Black Panther Podcast with Marvel.com. It seems like some of the cast and crew were genuinely caught off guard by the entire situation. But, they powered through to deliver a touching tribute.

"I just finished [the script]. My last conversation with him was calling him asking him if he wanted to read it before I got notes from the studio. That was the last time we spoke," Coogler explained. "He passed maybe a couple of weeks after I finished."

"He was tired, bro," the director shared. "I could tell he was tired. [Boseman] called me, and I could tell he was laying down when we were talking. Simone [Boseman's then-fiancée] was with him, and he kicked Simone out because he told her he didn't want her to hear nothing that could get him in trouble with an NDA [laughs]. And she didn't want to leave him. So I could tell something was up."

Marvel is describing the movie ahead of the big release in the States: "In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – one of the most highly anticipated film events of the year – Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli."

