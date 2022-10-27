Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cast Reacts to Rumor Doctor Doom Is in the End Credits





Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's cast got asked about those Doctor Doom rumors ahead of the movie's premiere. Jimmy Kimmel had the trio of Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, and Lupita Nyong'o on to talk about the ruler of Latveria. "I want to see the movie you've been told about," Gurira quipped. "We need to get this made. I hope the right people are watching." It would seem as though they're willing to deflect any of that questioning. Kimmel even joked that Adam Sandler was playing Doom. The cast is playing quite coy about all this speculation surrounding the project. Kimmel is just doing the standard interviewing thing asking about something the fans clearly care a lot about. Check it out down below!

Fans will get to see if Doom is in the movie for themselves when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11.

How Does Marvel Approach Post-Credits Scenes

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige talked about their post-credits scene process at San Diego Comic-con. He explained it varies from film to film. "The truth is, all of the tags are never just about the future. There are tags that are eating shwarma, Captain America saying you know you gotta learn patience, sometimes, you know, you wait for something that's not worth it. So they are always fun for us," Feige explained. "We don't want everything to feel the same. So some of the tags will connect and some of them won't."

"Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won't. I think it's just as important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel, like Moon Knight, in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story," he continued. "A lot of what we've been doing has been building to this larger story, obviously with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride. Both where it's you're on the express train to the finale, also when it's fun, as many of our Phase 1, 2 and 3 films were."

