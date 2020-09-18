Scarlett Johansson Speaks Out on Black Widow's Avengers: Endgame Fate

✖

Scarlett Johansson has spoken out on Black Widow’s fate in Avengers: Endgame. MCU fans still get a little sad when they think about how her character went out in that last film. But, Black Widow is coming and the actress promises that this Marvel movie will give her the farewell that was sorely missing last time around. But, in a conversation with Total Film, Johansson wanted to tell fans that everything about her untimely end in Endgame wasn’t necessarily bad. This was a choice that Nat wanted to make to ensure her friends could undo the damage that Thanos had caused for the universe. Despite the actress’ comments this week, a lot of fans still think that Hawkeye should have been the one to make the ultimate sacrifice.

"I love Natasha,” she tells Total Film in the new issue. “She’s had an incredible 10-year journey, and I felt that she was finally able to make an active choice. It seemed very in-character, that ultimate sacrifice that she makes. She’s made peace with that, and, in some ways, has known that’s her destiny all along, in a weird poetic way. When you look back on the films, that’s in there. All the films have led her to that choice – or to be able to make that choice; or for it to be a choice.”

Last year, Endgame’s writers talked about how they made the decision to say goodbye to Nat.

"Obviously, she as a character has a bit more -- she hasn't had a solo movie, there's stories to be told there -- but on her Avengers arc, that moment, we'd set up the math in the first movie," Christopher Markus explained, referencing Black Widow's self-sacrificing leap on Vormir to get Hawkeye and the Avengers the Soul Stone from 2014. "Somebody has to die to get the Soul Stone. It's the only way you get it. You need two people who love each other to make the equation work. When we figured out where that five-year gap had left all the people, it really had left her at this spot where all she was working for was holding the line, staying on the wall, holding the world together and this was what she would do. There was no question about it. I don't know who told Scarlett [Johansson], it wasn't me."

Did you agree with the decision? Let us know down in the comments!