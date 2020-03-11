Bloodshot: Vin Diesel Introduces Valiant Character in Exclusive Clip

Bloodshot is aiming to launch the Valiant Cinematic Universe, bringing the first character from the comic publisher’s roster to life on the big screen with Vin Diesel playing the part. In Dave Wilson’s directorial debut, the comic book is bringing brought to life with a tone to match the source material which is wisely limited a bit for a PG-13 audience. The story follows an enhanced former soldier who is manipulated via the technology unwillingly implemented upon his body as he seeks for answers in regard to who he is and what his actual goals should be. Sony has provided ComicBook.com with the exclusive clip from the film, seen in the video above, in which Diesel explains the character for newcomers.

For Diesel, the character of Bloodshot was a careful choice as he moves forward into a potential franchise with another comic story in movies. “Well, first of all Brandon, I’ve been lucky enough to have been offered other superheroes before,” Diesel explained — possibly referencing an outing as Black Bolt with Marvel. “This was different. It’s only the second pre-existing character I’ve ever played. Groot being the first, this being the second. You know I, I like to champion the underdog. It’s kinda a little, where I’m from. A New York Times best seller for a reason. The subject matters, the way in which these superheroes are born in the Valiant universe is different then what we’ve grown accustomed to in the DC and Marvel universe. This is not somebody consciously aware of some preconceived idea of heroism. It’s a person that is imprisoned by this manipulation, tortured by these horrific memories that are implanted, that eventually just has to pull a Spartacus, and break free from it. So you don’t ever really, you don’t really ever sense a true altruistic, it’s just the basic desire to be free. And isn’t that bizarre that that basic idea, the basic concept of freedom allows him to be called a superhero?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although Bloodshot acts as an isolated adventure, the team behind the film was fully aware of the franchise and universe it could spawn. “That was part of the pressure going in on this,” Diesel admits. “We’re going, ‘Oh my god!’ We all want this Valiant Cinematic Universe to be born, to live, and this, it all starts with this, and this is the first movie that Valiant ever agreed to make. They’ve always been reserved about entering into the world of cinema, and so the pressure was on to make something special. And the fact that you saw it and that you feel about it, means everything to me.”

Are you excited to see Bloodshot? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

Bloodshot hits theaters on March 13.