First Bloodshot Trailer Coming By October

Fans will soon have their first look at Vin Diesel as Valiant’s Bloodshot in live-action. ComicBook.com spoke to Bloodshot director Dave Wilson. Wilson offered an update on the film, including that the first trailer should be released by October.

“We’ve been in post for a while now,” Wilson said. “We got back from shooting this November, December. We’ve had our first previews and everything’s going great. All the visual effects gears are turning. We’ll probably have a few days of reshoots just to pick up a few things we didn’t get down in Cape Town, which is where we shot, and hopefully, the first trailer is coming out October if not sooner, getting ready for our February release date.”

Wilson also touched on what the reactions to those early screenings have been like. “I’m a big visual filmmaker, so the action is all singing a lot,” Wilson says. “And there’s two distinctive, big sequences in the film — well there more than that, but there’s two standouts for me — but one is so heavy with visual effects that when we preview, and it was very, very early and not a lot was there. And then there’s one that’s very practical and that one is just playing like gangbusters. Even though I come from the visual effects world, there’s a sort of inherent fidelity and quality to practical effects and real set pieces that I wanted to lean into in this film. So there’s one and it’s crafted entirely from a practical standpoint, which was inspired by a Russian dashboard cam video that I found online.”

Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier turned into an unkillable weapon through nanite technology. Diesel has spoken before about why he was interested in the Bloodshot role.

“Well, first of all, it was a New York Times bestseller, and there’s something interesting about how the character doesn’t abandon his humanity,” Diesel said. “It’s not heightened reality, it’s based in reality. It deals with issues like post-traumatic stress disorder. The script was one of the most interesting scripts I’ve ever read. It plays with your mind in a way you can’t…that you don’t normally see in movies. It’s so complex. It’s so well written and so well developed.”

“You’re watching something and you’re going…I guess I expected that we would finally get here in the superhero universe, but I can’t believe we’re here. Dave Wilson, who’s directing it. Guy Pierce, who’s in it is insane. We just have a great cast. Sony, you know that Sony is finally going to lead the charge in the superhero movies of the future because they’re incorporating a part of reality and incorporating issues that exist in society and embedding them into a quote-unquote superhero movie. It’s just awesome.”

According to the synopsis, “Bloodshot follows Ray Garrison aka Bloodshot, a deceased soldier resurrected by weapons contractor Rising Spirit Technologies through the use of nanotechnology. Suffering from total memory loss but imbued with an array of staggering new abilities, Ray struggles to reconnect with who he was while learning what sort of weapon he has become…aided by a team of fellow augmented combatants codenamed Chainsaw.”

Are you excited about the Bloodshot movie? Let us know in the comments. Bloodshot opens in theaters on February 21, 2020.