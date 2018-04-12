Vin Diesel’s ‘Bloodshot’ Movie to Reportedly Start Shooting This Summer

Vin Diesel may be prepping for his role as Bloodshot in the not too distant future.

According to Omega Underground, Bloodshot will likely begin shooting in July. The report suggests that filming will likely commence in Prague, Czech Republic.

Diesel should be familiar with the area since he shot the original xXx there as well.

The Bloodshot movie will be the first in a shared Valiant cinematic universe. Harbinger will follow Bloodshot. Each film will receive a sequel before crossing over in the Harbinger Wars movie.

Diesel will once again be working with Fast & Furious producer Neal Moritz on the project. Dave Wilson will direct. Arrival screenwriter Eric Heisserer is writing the film’s script with Jeff Wadlow.

The Bloodshot movie is expected to earn an R-Rating, which isn’t surprising since the character is as violent as Deadpool or Wolverine. The film is also said to draw influence from action movies like Robocop and Terminator.

Kevin Vanhook, Don Perlin, and Bob Layton created Bloodshot. He first appeared in Eternal Warrior #4 in 1992. According to modern Valiant continuity, Bloodshot is a super soldier with false memories. Project Rising Spirit created him to hunt psiots, humans with powerful abilities. They infused him with nanites that can heal him of nearly any wound so long as he has protein to consume. Bloodshot broke his masters’ programming and went rogue.

Psiots are the heroes and villains of the Harbinger series, and so his history of hunting Psiots down brings him into conflict with those characters and involved him in the Harbinger Wars event. Bloodshot for a time tried to make up for his past by rescuing a group of young Psiots who had escaped from Project Rising Spirit, but eventually left heroism behind and tried to simply live a life along and in peace.

Bloodshot has been featured in a series of critically-acclaimed comics since Valiant’s resurgence in 2012. It started with Duane Swierczynski’s Bloodshot series, which was followed by Jeff Lemire’s trilogy of Bloodshot series: Bloodshot Reborn, Bloodshot USA, and Bloodshot Salvation.

