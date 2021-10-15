Blumhouse Hosting First "BlumFest" Virtual Event Including Halloween Kills Panel

✖

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a number of highly anticipated horror films from Blumhouse Productions have had their releases delayed or significantly altered, with the studio confirming that it will be holding a virtual "BlumFest" this Thursday, October 29th at 10 a.m. PT on the studio's YouTube and Facebook pages. The event is set to cover projects that the studio still aims to deliver audiences, such as The Craft: Legacy and Freaky, but also highlight Halloween Kills, which was set to debut earlier this month but will instead hit theaters on October 15, 2022. You can check out a full breakdown of films to be covered below.

“This year has sidelined a lot for all of us, but Halloween is a treasured season at Blumhouse, so we conceived BlumFest to celebrate with our fans via a virtual event that will feature exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage on an upcoming release or two,” Jason Blum, Blumhouse’s CEO and founder, shared in a statement.

Welcome to the Blumhouse – Join Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios and Jason Blum for a lively conversation about the successful collaboration between Amazon and Blumhouse on the recently launched films, The Lie, Nocturne, Evil Eye, and Black Box. Mamoudou Athie from the film Black Box will join the conversation, along with surprise guests for an announcement or two. The four films are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video now.

The Craft: Legacy – Writer/director Zoe Lister Jones and her film’s coven, stars Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, and Zoey Luna have a bewitching chat about continuing the original film cult hit and reveal secrets from the set. The film is set for a Wednesday, October 28th (midnight ET) release on PVOD and EST in North America, with a planned theatrical release in select international countries.

Freaky – Writer/director Chris Landon; stars Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton; and producer Jason Blum talk about the highly anticipated body-swapping horror comedy that will arrive in theaters on Friday, November 13th in the US and in select international markets.

Halloween Kills – Writer/director David Gordon Green; actress and icon Jamie Lee Curtis; franchise producer Malek Akkad from Trancas Films; producer Bill Block from Miramax; and producer Jason Blum convene to talk about the upcoming film’s October 2021 release.

The Good Lord Bird – Executive producer, writer, and star, Ethan Hawke, of the critically acclaimed series, and series executive producer Jason Blum discuss their most recent collaboration, which is currently airing on Showtime.

With the announcement of the event teasing "special guests" and with a tease about new Blumhouse projects, fans are immensely excited about what details they could potentially learn about new and already-announced projects.

Tune in to BlumFest on Thursday, October 29th at 10 a.m. PT.

