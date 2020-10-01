Borat 2 Release Date Confirmed by Sacha Baron Cohen, Sequel Title Revealed

✖

The film world has been in some interesting straights in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic and safety precautions around movie theaters have delayed a slew of upcoming blockbusters. While there are a dwindling number of films to look forward to in the months ahead, it looks like Borat could be a shining light amongst all of that. On Wednesday night, Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen took to Twitter to share a teaser image for the upcoming Borat sequel, which is set to be released in October on Amazon Prime. The teaser image - which shows Borat only clad in socks, shoes, and a strategically-placed face mask - seems to reveal the sequel's release date -- Friday, October 23rd.

Jagshemash my name Borat Sagdiyev, I like mouth party. Thank you Mr. Sacha Karen Cohen for let me usings your visual fax machine. Please you will look on this space tomorrow at 8.07pm Kazakhstan Time. Chenquieh pic.twitter.com/akdvw7vlTJ — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) October 1, 2020

Shortly after the teaser poster was released, Rotten Tomatoes shared an official teaser trailer for the sequel, confirming that the full title is actually Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm. Both Baron Cohen's tweet and the Rotten Tomatoes teaser confirm that a full trailer for the film will be arriving on Thursday, October 1st.

Borat is back to save 2020. The first trailer for #Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm drops tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/ERPnwoKAsL — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) October 1, 2020

Speculation surrounding a Borat sequel has ramped up in recent weeks, with reports eventually confirming that star Sacha Baron Cohen had been secretly filming the project over the past few months, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This Amazon Studios announcement confirms as much, revealing that Baron Cohen and the crew flew to various locations to shoot the film in character as soon as COVID-19 shooting restrictions allowed them to do so. Baron Cohen reportedly "risked his life multiple times" to shoot sequences in the film, and even had to wear a bulletproof vest during some pivotal and dangerous scenes. Reports have indicated that Baron Cohen wanted to get the film out before the United States Presidential Election on November 3rd, which certainly makes audiences curious to see what the film entails.

As mentioned above, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm will be seemingly be released on October 23rd on Amazon Prime.