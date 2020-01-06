Brad Pitt Makes Fun of Titanic’s Ending in Golden Globes Speech

The 2020 Golden Globes was a star-studded event (as usual), and this year in particular saw some of the biggest A-List stars up for major awards. Thanks to Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood… both Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt showed up to the Golden Globes hoping for big wins – and in Brad Pitt’s case, his hopes and wishes were fulfilled. Pitt won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for his performance as Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and he made sure to use his acceptance speech to take a shot at the ending of James Cameron’s Titanic!

Pitt of course co-starred in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, whose Titanic character, Jack Dawnson, had one of the most iconic death scenes in cinema. During the Golden Globes, Brad Pitt used Titanic‘s ending as the perfect metaphor to express his adoration for DiCaprio:

“I have to thank my brother in crime, LDC…but still, I would’ve shared the raft.” –Brad Pitt

The controversy over whether Rose (Kate Winslet) could’ve saved Jack from a horrific death has only grown in the year’s since Titanic‘s 1997 release. Rose escaped death after the Titanic sank by staying afloat on a piece of the ship that was in the water, Jack helps keep the piece afloat and Rose safe by staying in the water and holding onto the piece of flotsam – unfortunately, by the time the rescue boats find Rose, Jack has frozen to death in the frigid water.

It’s a geometry issue, really: Titanic viewers can’t seem to stop examining the scene of Jack’s death, and taking measure (literal and figurative) of the piece of debris Rose is floating on. In the opinion of many fans, Rose had room for Jack on that makeshift raft, and should’ve done more to get him out of the water.

Honestly, this will likely be one of those moments in cinema that is debated for as long as film is around. It’s hard to call either way: Rose trying to get Jack up on that door could’ve easily caused them both to hit the water and die; or, they could’ve used each other’s body heat and literally survived by doing a little spooning.

How do you feel about Titanic‘s ending?