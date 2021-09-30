Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page to Star in Netflix Heist Film From the Russo Bros. and Legion Showrunner Noah Hawley

Bridgerton heartthrob Rege-Jean Page is set to star in a Netflix heist movie. The Russo Brothers and Legion showrunner Noah Hawley are onboard as well, so there’s tons of appeal from the word go. AGBO productions, the home for a lot of the Avengers: Endgame directors projects, is producing along with Mike Larocca. Hawley’s story is original and the plot details are currently unknown. But, the group has found their star in the man that America fell in love with over the last year and change. The Russos have been busy as they just completed The Gray Man, which also stars Page along with Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Ana de Armas. Netflix’s TUDUM event this weekend showcased what Bridgerton Season 2 would look like without Page aboard to set the screen ablaze. A lot of fans in the comments section lamented the fact that the beloved actor wouldn’t be a part of the next chapter. But, it seems like the handsome actor has found a way to stay busy.

AGBO’s Mike Larocca said in a statement to The Wrap, “AGBO was originally founded to allow us to collaborate with artists we greatly respect and admire. We are very happy to continue to fulfill that pledge by supporting this new film from Noah Hawley and Regé-Jean Page.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shonda Rhimes is the producer of the massively popular series. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, she admitted that she was surprised by the fan reactions to Page’s departure.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year,” Page said of his conversations with Shondaland producers. “[I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit, and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

“I don’t think I fully expected or understood what releasing all eight episodes around the globe at once was going to do,” Rhimes continued. “And yeah, I was like, ‘I’ve killed many a man that people adore.’ I’m so surprised that everybody is [losing it over a character we’ve watched] for eight episodes leaving. But obviously, Regé is an amazing actor and he did an amazing thing and people responded. I also was surprised because the nature of this series is simply, this year it’s this couple, this year it’s [that] couple.”

Are you excited by the idea of the Bridgerton star in a heist movie? Let us know in the comments!