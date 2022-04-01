Bruce Willis’ Wife Thanks Fans for Support Following Retirement Announcement

Earlier this week came the news from actor Bruce Willis and his family that the Die Hard actor would be stepping away from professional life and retiring from acting, this coming after the 67-year-old actor was diagnosed with apashia, a language disorder caused by brain damage that impacts the ability to communicate. Since then messages of hope and goodwill have come in from around the world, from fans of Willis to former collaborators and his now wife, Emma Heming Willis, has taken to social media to thank everyone, writing in an Instagram Story: “Your love, support, compassion, partyers really help. I’m grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

News of Willis’ retirement this week came from a join statement signed by Heming, plus Willis’ ex-wife Demi Moore, and his children children Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn. The family confirmed he would be stepping away from the spotlight and retiring from acting. “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support,” they wrote. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

Tributes to Willis from many of his friends and colleagues in the film industry have come with some frequenecy since the family’s announcement. Yesterday came two touching posts with The Sixth Sense writer/director M. Night Shyamalan making a post in support of him with Willis’ star in the film, Haley Joel Osment, also writing about what Willis meant to him as a co-star and just a movie fan.

“It’s been difficult to find the right words for someone I’ve always looked up to — first on the big screen, and then by some wild stroke of luck, in person,” Osment captioned in a photo of Willis posted to Instagram. “He’s a true legend who has enriched all of our lives with a singular career that spans nearly half a century. I am so grateful for what I got to witness firsthand, and for the enormous body of work he built for us to enjoy for years and years to come.”

Travolta’s Pulp Fiction co-star John Travolta wrote a post about him earlier today, noting: “”Bruce and I became good friends when we shared two of our biggest hits together. Years later he said to me, ‘John, I just want you to know that when something good happens to you I feel like it’s happening to me.’ That’s how generous a soul he is. I love you Bruce.”

(Cover Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Film at Lincoln Center)