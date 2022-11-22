Brad Pitt's Bullet Train Is Coming to Netflix

After making nearly $240 million at the box office this summer, Bullet Train is coming to TVs and mobile devices around the country, thanks to a streaming deal with Netflix. Sony's action blockbuster, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Deadpool 2's David Leitch, is already available on various video on-demand platforms, allowing movie fans to watch it by renting or purchasing the film. Very soon, however, Bullet Train will be on Netflix where it can be enjoyed by everyone with a subscription.

Netflix announced via Twitter on Monday afternoon that Bullet Train would be coming to the service in the United States in just a couple of weeks. Bullet Train will begin streaming on Netflix on December 3rd. You can check out the announcement below!

Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and @sanbenito arrives December 3 on Netflix (in The US). pic.twitter.com/60FdhM6Bjw — Netflix (@netflix) November 21, 2022

Pitt stars in Bullet Train alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A Martinez Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny), Karen Fukuhara, Logan Lerman, Zazie Beetz, and Sandra Bullock. Leitch directed the film from a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz, based on the novel by Kōtarō Isaka.

Henry and Taylor-Johnson share quite a few scenes with Brad Pitt throughout the movie, and the former told ComicBook.com that Pitt's hair often became a distraction on set.

"It's really, let me tell you something incredibly distracting, It's Brad Pitt's hair, It's really, it's really annoying," Henry revealed. "Like the very final part of the movie where we're in the train car together and you know, Aaron's character has smashed through the glass, we're supposed to be going like 200 something miles an hour and there's this wind fan that's just perfectly placed for Brad Pitt and so I would literally forget some of my cues because I'm so busy lost in this wheat blond, beautiful hair. And like he's so good at hair control that like he knew exactly when to whip it, and it just made me want to punch him in the face more, So like Brad Pitt's hair is distracting, like just know that it's another character in the movie, but it's, it's precious."

