Bullet Train Preview Night Box Office Revealed

Bullet Train, the latest high-octane action movie from Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, has finally arrived in theaters and has taken in $4.6 million in preview numbers. With this trajectory, the Brad Pitt-starring action-comedy is looking to pull in $30 million in its opening weekend. While the star power of Pitt is undeniable, the ambitious blend of genres has left critics a bit befuddled, with the film sitting at only 53% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. However, with Bullet Train going up against films like the comedy Easter Sunday and the limited-release Bodies Bodies Bodies, there's not much direct competition for the flick.

In Bullet Train, Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug's latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe -- all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives -- on the world's fastest train. The end of the line is just the beginning in this non-stop thrill-ride through modern-day Japan from David Leitch, the director of Deadpool 2.

Also starring in the film are Sandra Bullock (The Lost City), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Sony's Kraven the Hunter), Brian Tyree Henry (Marvel's Eternals), Joey King (The Kissing Booth), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Logan Lerman (Percy Jackson), Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad), Masi Oka (Heroes), Andrew Koji (Fast & Furious 6), Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat), Michael Shannon (Man of Steel), and Benito A Martínez Ocasio/Bad Bunny (F9: The Fast Saga). The film is based on the book by Kotaro Isaka.

While the film might appear on the surface to be a brutal and bloody adventure, Leitch previously recalled how one of the biggest influences on the tone and styles of fighting was Jackie Chan.

"You hear the title 'Bullet Train' and you think, 'Hard-boiled action.' But really it's a deliriously fun, heightened, comedic action thriller," Leitch shared with Empire Online. He also cited Chan as inspiration for "a little bit of physical comedy" in regards to the more complex hand-to-hand fight scenes.

"The fights are designed to enhance the characters," the filmmaker pointed out. "We're here to have fun in this super-contained space."

Bullet Train is in theaters now.

Will you be checking out the movie this weekend? Let us know in the comments!