Transformers ‘Bumblebee’ Trailer Gives First Look at Classic Starscream

The first trailer for Bumblebee may have its titular character at the center, but another familiar robot has taken fans by surprise.

The trailer, which you can check out above, previews the journey of Bumblebee and Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), as well as a possible foe that the pair will have to face. Yes, for one brief segment of the trailer, a classic version of what appears to be Starscream can be seen, transforming from a red-and-white fighter jet into a robot. You can check out screenshots of the scene below.

For diehard fans of the Transformers franchise, the inclusion of Starscream is probably a very pleasant surprise. The character has served as a sort of right hand man for Megatron in almost every form of Transformers media, earning quite a lot of fans in the process. A much more stylized version of Starscream also appeared in the first three Transformers films, before dying in Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon.

While it’s unclear exactly what kind of role Starscream could play in the film, the possibility of him being Bumblebee‘s main villain definitely makes sense. It also further evokes the film’s nostalgic approach to the Transformers franchise.

“[Director Travis Scott is] taking the story back to the beginning, set in a period where I first fell in love with Transformers,” John Cena, who plays a member of the secret government agency Sector 7, said during the film’s CinemaCon presentation.

Bumblebee is directed by Travis Knight, who is best known for Kubo and the Two Strings. The film is also written by Christina Hodson, who is penning the scripts to DC’s Birds of Prey and Batgirl films.

In addition to Steinfeld and Cena, Bumblebee is expected to include appearances from Peter Cullen, Kenneth Choi, Pamela Adlon, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., and Martin Short.

You can check out the latest synopsis for Bumblebee below.

“On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.”

Bumblebee will hit theaters on December 21st.