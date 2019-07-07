Salma Hayek Pays Tribute to Late Grown-Ups Co-Star Cameron Boyce

The pop culture and entertainment world continues to process the loss of Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce on Sunday after news broke earlier in the day that the actor, aged 20, passed away due from a seizure related to what his family called an “ongoing medical condition”. Now, Salma Hayek, who worked with Boyce in the films Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2 is taking to social media to remember the actor.

In a post on Instagram Hayek, who played Boyce’s on-screen mom in the films, shared a photo comprised of a moment from the movie as well as the pair together at an event. In the caption, Hayek remembered Boyce as “a shining light”.

“I had the privilege to play Cameron’s mother in Grown Ups 1 and 2 and we stayed in touch through the years,” Hayek wrote. “He was spirited, talented, kind, and generous, funny and a shining light. His joy will live in our hearts forever as he goes on dancing and shining elsewhere. My heart goes to his lovely family.”

Hayek isn’t alone in sharing her condolences. Adam Sandler, who also starred in both Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2 with Boyce and Hayek, shared his own tribute to the actor on Twitter earlier in the day.

“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Love that kid. Care so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.”

On Sunday, Boyce’s family confirmed that the actor had died in his sleep on Saturday night.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” the statement reads in part. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

“We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother,” the statement continues.