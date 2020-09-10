Cancel Netflix Trends Over Cuties Movie Controversy

✖

Netflix is under fire once again for its upcoming movie, Cuties. The French film from director Maïmouna Doucouré caught the attention of Twitter last month due to the provocative description which many claimed was sexualizing children. The poster featured the four leads posing in revealing dance outfits, while the original description read: "Amy, 11, becomes fascinated with a twerking dance crew. Hoping to join them, she starts to explore her femininity, defying her family's traditions." After the major outcry that came from these marketing materials, Netflix quickly backtracked and apologized. Since then, many have come to the defense of the film's director, blaming Netflix for poor advertising. However, #CancelNetflix is now trending as upset over the film continues to grow.

People are now accusing Cuties of promoting pedophilia due to warnings on IMDb. You can read the warnings in the tweet below:

I don't care about your political stance. Left or right, most can agree that pedophilia isn't okay. #CancelNetflix pic.twitter.com/cK11NmyWNM — Lis #BLM (@haramcoochie) September 10, 2020

While many people are canceling their Netflix subscriptions over the film, some are arguing that double standards are causing it to be judged too soon, drawing comparisons to Little Miss Sunshine and Toddlers & Tiaras. In fact, the movie has a 90% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the majority of the response is negative, and the film currently has a 5% audience score. Since the #CancelNetflix trend began, lots of people are sharing screenshots of their canceled subscriptions. You can check out some of the tweets here.

Here's what Netflix had to say in their original apology: “We’re deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Cuties," Netflix said in a statement. "It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which premiered at Sundance. We’ve now updated the pictures and description.” The original trailer, which currently has 1.6 million thumbs down on YouTube, can be seen here.

Do you agree with the second wave of Cuties backlash? Do you plan to cancel Netflix over the movie's release? Tell us in the comments.

Cuties is currently available to stream on Netflix, but it's unclear whether or not it will be removed due to the backlash.