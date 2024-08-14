Captain America 4 Star Compares Movie to Wolverine’s Best





Captain America: Brave New World star Tim Blake Nelson says that the Marvel sequel could end up being like one of Wolverine’s best movies. Variety spoke to the actor recently ahead of his big MCU return. He plays Samuel Sterns, aka The Leader, in Anthony Mackie’s big big screen debut as Captain America. This summer, James Mangold’s Logan has been the talk of the town, as it features heavily in Deadpool & Wolverine. That grounded movie feel is something that film fans have said they want on social media. Nelson argues that Captain America: Brave New World is about to give those MCU die-hards something that they’ve been missing for a while now.

“Marvel is an unheard of phenomenon in the movie industry. Kevin Feige and his studio created dozens of connected movies that exist in one Cinematic Universe, to use their term. There’s no comparable achievement. So no – I don’t think it’s over,” Nelson argued. He would also go on to mention that Captain America’s trilogy of movies are among the “most grounded” of the MCU franchises. Then, the Samuel Sterns actor brought up Logan and it’s popular place as a comic book movie high-point. “This is going to be a wonderful movie,” he argued.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anthony Mackie and Hugh Jackman

“I deeply, deeply grieved over the prospect of not being able to come back into the MCU. all I wanted to do, as an actor, was to figure out what happens to this guy. 18 years later I got to do it and I wasn’t disappointed,” Nelson added. ” It was a great challenge and I was guided beautifully by Julius Onah, who’s an indie director. These are real directors who want to work with real actors and give them opportunities to play outlandish characters. Marvel supports that.”

Some New Faces In Captain America: Brave New World

Hulking out!

A whole bunch of big names have come aboard Captain America: Brave New World. Harrison Ford is the largest among them. (Possibly in a literal sense with the actor transforming into the Red Hulk. Variety spoke to the Thunderbolt Ross actor at San Diego Comic Con, and they were wondering what it would take for him to get into the spirit of being a Red Hulk. As always, the ever entertaining for had an answer that took the Internet by storm. Sometimes, you gotta Hulk out like no one’s watching.

“What did it take? it took not caring. it took being an idiot for money, which I’ve done before,” Ford quipped. “I don’t mean to disparage it. I’m just saying you have to do certain things that normally Your mother would not want you to do – or your acting coach, if you had one. But it’s fun, and I enjoyed it. I had a great time and I’m delighted at the response that we got with the trailer.”

Do you think Captain America 4 could end up being a top-tier comic book movie? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!