Captain Marvel Fans Hyped After New Poster Reveal
The Marvels has a brand new poster and fans are absolutely stoked about the first official look at the trio of heroes in the Captain Marvel sequel. In the Marvel movie, Brie Larson's Avenger joins forces with Teyonah Parris's Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel. Since the concept of the movie was introduced by the company, a lot of viewers have had high hopes for everything coming in The Marvels. Now, with a new release date of November 10th, the heat is up a little higher. We last saw 2/3rds of this triad in Ms. Marvel. And the mysterious nature of their swap at the end needs to be explained. But, for now, all we have is that awesome new image.
Feige smirked this week as he told Entertainment Weekly, "Kamala Khan, for instance, is a great new character in the pantheon. I'm very proud of the Ms. Marvel show. I also know — and this is a spoiler — she essentially steals The Marvels, which is coming out [July 28]. It makes me excited that people will, I hope, see that movie and then go back and revisit those shows on Disney+."
He would add, "The great thing about Kamala in her show, and now in this movie, is that she's not unlike Tom Holland's Peter Parker in Civil War. She can't believe she's with these other heroes, and can't believe that she finds herself in these places. And that's fun because we want to be that. I want to be that."
Do you love this poster for The Marvels? Let us know down in the comments!
Maybe the biggest reveal!
prevnext
Happy to see MCU Photon’s actual suit 🥹 https://t.co/cpJAipp8FH pic.twitter.com/SBf2c4Aakn— ⨂ Blaque of All Trades ⨂ (@vyrkolach) February 17, 2023
Audible confusion
February 17, 2023prevnext
It is pretty cool!
prevnext
New release date for #TheMarvels went from summer to the fall but we did get a pretty cool looking poster! @AustinCoyle2358 thoughts? https://t.co/flzJs5GAyS— Ahmad Ariqat (@maxariqat) February 17, 2023
Palpable excitement
prevnext
YEAAAH https://t.co/qBpUMFZPoV pic.twitter.com/QI75r7Mgej— Eve | tlou era (@clrkbishp) February 17, 2023
Fancams on deck
prevnext
THEY ARE COMING!!!!pic.twitter.com/gJ3z7wVXXd https://t.co/7DEufpHCmH— Leo ☾ cr: the sword of summer (@AGENTQU4KE) February 17, 2023
Nice subtle touches
prevnext
Ok that’s actually cool https://t.co/almjfpvcom— VEIN 🔪 🩸 (@SO0u0o) February 17, 2023
Sprinting to the theater
prevnext
my ass on November 10: https://t.co/DLFR9byWX0 pic.twitter.com/8gIOZB5GkD— nate (@jungleforestgc) February 17, 2023
SEATED
prev
Me on November 10th like 🥲 pic.twitter.com/LoEZwTOc4w— morganitecosplay (@morganitecospl1) February 17, 2023