Captain Marvel Fans Hyped After New Poster Reveal

The Marvels has a brand new poster and fans are absolutely stoked about the first official look at the trio of heroes in the Captain Marvel sequel. In the Marvel movie, Brie Larson's Avenger joins forces with Teyonah Parris's Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel. Since the concept of the movie was introduced by the company, a lot of viewers have had high hopes for everything coming in The Marvels. Now, with a new release date of November 10th, the heat is up a little higher. We last saw 2/3rds of this triad in Ms. Marvel. And the mysterious nature of their swap at the end needs to be explained. But, for now, all we have is that awesome new image.

Feige smirked this week as he told Entertainment Weekly, "Kamala Khan, for instance, is a great new character in the pantheon. I'm very proud of the Ms. Marvel show. I also know — and this is a spoiler — she essentially steals The Marvels, which is coming out [July 28]. It makes me excited that people will, I hope, see that movie and then go back and revisit those shows on Disney+."

He would add, "The great thing about Kamala in her show, and now in this movie, is that she's not unlike Tom Holland's Peter Parker in Civil War. She can't believe she's with these other heroes, and can't believe that she finds herself in these places. And that's fun because we want to be that. I want to be that."

