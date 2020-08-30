Spike Lee Pays Respect to Chadwick Boseman in Touching Tribute

✖

Spike Lee posted an emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman this weekend after the actor’s tragic death. A quote from Storming Norman in Da 5 Bloods seems quite apt at this moment. The celebrated filmmaker joins a host of Marvel actors, and the entertainment world in general to celebrate the life of the star. He was 43 and had completed a number of his recent movies while battling colon cancer. Fans all around the world had no idea that the Black Panther actor was carrying this burden the entire time. So, the news of his passing came as a complete and utter shock to most of the people who heard. His Twitter account posted a statement from his family who clarified his desire for privacy during the time and also thanked fans for their support as they navigated the grieving process.

“I Forgive You. I Forgive You. God Is Love. Love Is God. I Know You Blood. I Died For You Blood" STORMIN' NORMAN.”

Other stars like Angela Bassett, who played T’Challa’s mother, Ramonda, in Black Panther, tried to process everything. So many star had to take a second and reflect on Boseman’s calming presence amid chaotic filming processes. The Black Panther star seemed to always be there with a word of encouragement or some light to spare.

The legend shared a wonderful story of their meeting on Instagram, “It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day.”

“And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son,” she continues. “I am honored that we enjoyed that full-circle experience. This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother… ‘thou aren’t not dead but flown afar…’ All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince. #WakandaForever”

