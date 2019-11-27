Chance the Rapper Was a Big Fan of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out

✖

After a limited release this weekend, Knives Out is officially hitting theaters everywhere on November 27th. The new film, which was helmed by Star Wars: The Last Jedi director, Rian Johnson, has already been met with praise by critics. Currently, the film is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 96% score after 136 reviews. The critics aren't the only people who have seemed to enjoy the film. Johnson recently shared a tweet by Chance the Rapper, who says the movie is one of the best he's seen in a while.

"I just saw knives out and can confidently say it was the best movie to come out in a long time sheesh," he wrote.

"💿 ❤️ 🔪 ❤️ 🔪 💿," Johnsons replied.

Many people commented on the posts:

"Should be movie of the year honestly," @thefartparty wrote.

"It was a blast!," @_stevenrod added.

"Fan since Brick. You may have outdone yourself. Great work, Rian," @mattjbr replied.

Knives Out also stars Daniel Craig (James Bond 25), Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Ana de Armas (Bond 25) Toni Collette (Hereditary), Michael Shannon (12 Strong), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Don Johnson (Django Unchained), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Jaeden Martell (IT), and Christopher Plummer (The Forger). Frank Oz (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) is also expected to appear in a currently-unknown role. Here's the official synopsis for Knives Out:

"Described as a modern take on the whodunit murder mystery, the film follows a family gathering gone horribly awry when the family's patriarch (Christopher Plummer) dies and two detectives (Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield) are sent to investigate the scene."

Johnson's next project is expected to be a new Star Wars project, but there have been back-and-forth rumors about whether or not it will happen. Back in February, an unreliable source reported that Johnson had walked away from Star Wars, only to have the director debunk those reports. Things sat quietly for a few months until a new rumor rose up in the summer that claimed Johnson's Star Wars Trilogy was officially dead (again). That rumor wasn't given much weight until this fall when it seemed like Johnson himself was casting doubt on his future with Star Wars:

"Well we'll see. I'm still talking to Lucasfilm, they're figuring out what they're doing and we'll see what happens," Johnson told BANG Showbiz. "But I'd be thrilled if it happens, and I'm working on my own stuff too."

Naturally, that bit of uncertainty caught the fan base's attention, which eventually led to Johnson having to clear up his earlier statement:

"Did I say 'if'? Oh god," Johnson said [laughing]. "I have no update at all. But I'm still working with Lucasfilm on it, and they're figuring out when they do what and everything."

Knives Out will be released on November 27th.