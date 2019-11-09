Chris Evans Shares Adorable Story About the Dogs in Knives Out

It’s finally November, which means fans will soon see the long-awaited release of Knives Out, the new film from Rian Johnson, the director known for Brick, Looper, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The upcoming movie features a star-studded cast, including Chris Evans, who is best known for playing Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A recent clip shared by the official Knives Out Twitter account shows Evans’ new character being a bit of jerk, so they dubbed him “America’s asshole,” which is a play on the “America’s ass” bit from Avengers: Endgame. The clip shows Evans being unhappy with some dogs, which is very out of character for the actor, who is a known lover of pups. Unsurprisingly, Evans shared the clip to his own Twitter account and had only lovely things to say about his canine co-stars.

Those dogs were amazing and so sweet! I had their toys hidden in my pockets. Nothing was more satisfying than handing them over once they yelled ‘cut’ https://t.co/hNw26ZNh9A — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 8, 2019

“Those dogs were amazing and so sweet! I had their toys hidden in my pockets. Nothing was more satisfying than handing them over once they yelled ‘cut,’” Evans wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

“Of course that was what happened 😭,” @retrievans wrote.

“You pretending to hate dogs must have been difficult,” @breaddleston added.

“Chris, it is AWESOME seeing you play someone NOT named Captain America. You are my FAVORITE Avenger, but I’m thrilled you’re not letting yourself be type-cast. I can’t wait to see this film,” @JMWBrenner replied.

Currently, Knives Out is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 98% critics score after 105 reviews. In addition to Evans, the film stars Daniel Craig (James Bond 25), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Ana de Armas (Bond 25) Toni Collette (Hereditary), Michael Shannon (12 Strong), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Don Johnson (Django Unchained), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Jaeden Martell (IT), and Christopher Plummer (The Forger). Frank Oz (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) is also expected to appear in a currently-unknown role. Here’s the official synopsis for Knives Out:

“Described as a modern take on the whodunit murder mystery, the film follows a family gathering gone horribly awry when the family’s patriarch (Christopher Plummer) dies and two detectives (Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield) are sent to investigate the scene.”

Knives Out hits theaters on November 27th.