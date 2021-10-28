Chris Evans’ Lightyear Gets the Knives Out Treatment in New Fan Art

BossLogic decided to take Chris Evans back to Knives Out with his latest piece of Lightyear fan art. The digital artist had social media quaking with laughter at his wild photoshop of Buzz Lightyear’s head into one of those comfy-looking sweaters from Rian Johnson’s film. In that movie, Evans played Ransom Drysdale in the murder mystery. The Internet quickly latched on to the wide variety of cozy looks that the former Captain America was rocking as Daniel Craig tried to unravel that mystery. BossLogic takes that massive CGI head and plunks it right down on one of the most iconic scenes from the film. As an added little Easter Egg, Buzz is holding Mjolnir as well, but the legendary hammer is teeny tiny, so you really have to be paying attention. Evans has been on quite a roll after becoming Captain America, it will be interesting to see how audiences take to him as a CGI-action star this time. Check out BossLogic’s work down below.

In a conversation with Collider, Lightyear director August MacLane said that the decision to tap Evans for the role was a no-brainer. There might be some fans upset that Tim Allen is not back to voice the Space Ranger. But, it would be hard to deny that a man who helped make the MCU into a massive hit wouldn’t be a bigger draw at this point.

“I wanted the film to have like a gravitas to it and a seriousness to it, but also have an actor who could bring comedy with that seriousness. He was really the first and only choice. I didn’t have a number two,” MacLane explained. “It was very clear from the get-go. It was like, ‘If you were gonna make a legitimate sci-fi film about Buzz Lightyear, who would you get? Well, Chris Evans.’ You need someone that has that star power.”

He continued, “If it had to be live-action, who would do it? He can do both. Although that chin would be so weird in live-action. You could never get around that. But he was the first choice and he’s been such an amazing partner. He totally got the material right away and felt the sense of responsibility to figure out the translation to the character, for this larger context of this sci-fi movie and really deliver on it. He’s just been a wonderful creative partner in the whole process.”

Evans sounded beyond excited in a statement from yesterday, “The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life. Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day.”

