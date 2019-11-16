Chris Evans Said He Got “Butterflies” When He First Met Rian Johnson About Knives Out

Knives Out is hitting theaters later this month and will serve as the first feature film directed by Rian Johnson since Star Wars: The Last Jedi was released two years ago. The movie has a stacked cast which includes Chris Evans, the actor best known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Evans and Johnson recently teamed up to take over the official Twitter Movies account to answer fan questions about their upcoming film. There are tons of great video responses, including one where the two men discuss meeting about the movie for the first time, and how Evans got “butterflies” at the thought of making it.

“When we first went and grabbed dinner together, it was the first time we actually got to sit down and talk about the project and, you know, those are the times where you’re just kind of nervous about how… that kind of sets the trajectory of the job,” Evans explained. “It was just so exciting to kind of hear your take on things and just hear the way you think and I’d seen all your work and it was just kind of one of those things where I left the lunch with those little butterflies… just kind of excited and grateful that I got to be in this project.”

Knives Out also stars Daniel Craig (James Bond 25), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Ana de Armas (Bond 25) Toni Collette (Hereditary), Michael Shannon (12 Strong), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Don Johnson (Django Unchained), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Jaeden Martell (IT), and Christopher Plummer (The Forger). Frank Oz (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) is also expected to appear in a currently-unknown role. Here’s the official synopsis for Knives Out:

“Described as a modern take on the whodunit murder mystery, the film follows a family gathering gone horribly awry when the family’s patriarch (Christopher Plummer) dies and two detectives (Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield) are sent to investigate the scene.”

Currently, Knives Out is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 97% critics score after 111 reviews.

Knives Out hits theaters on November 27th.