Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Extraction’s Wins at the Taurus World Stunt Awards

The 2021 Taurus World Stunt Awards winners were recently announced and some big movies like Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984, and Birds of Prey took home prizes. Another big winner was Netflix’s Extraction, which reunited Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo with Thor star Chirs Hemsworth. Joe Russo wrote the screenplay and Sam Hargrave directed. As for the Taurus World Stunt Awards, Extraction won “Best Fight,” “Hardest Hit,” and “Best Sunt Coordinator and/or 2nd Unit Director.” Yesterday, Hemsworth took to Instagram to celebrate the wins.

“Huge wins for @extractionfilm at the Taurus World Stunt Awards. Massive thanks and congrats to the incredible stunt team for putting themselves on the line, making Extraction the massive success in continues to be. Shooting for the sequel beings soon and believe it not it’ll be bigger and badder than the first. Stay tuned for more chaos,” Hemsworth wrote. You can check out his video, which features some epic behind-the-scenes stunts from the movie, below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Extraction was released last year, it broke records for Netflix, and it didn’t take long for reports of a sequel to surface. There was never any doubt that the sequel would happen, especially after those involved talked openly about coming back, but Netflix didn’t come forward with any official news about another Extraction film until last month.

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Extraction 2, nor when they plan to begin production. However, Joe Russo told ComicBook.com last year that the team was hoping to begin work on the sequel sometime in 2021.

“Yeah we’re still working on [Extraction] two,” Russo said. “We’re in the script phase right now but we’re hoping to shoot that sometime next year. And then you know, say I’m super excited, Hemsworth’s super excited, Netflix is excited so it’s really just a function of getting the script done.”

“Finding passionate engines behind stories requires an incredible amount of lifeblood to get a movie made,” he continued. “And you know, you need an engine, you need a creative engine, you need someone who’s excited. And you know Sam was a close friend because we’d done work for him with almost a decade, almost a decade on the Marvel films. We knew how talented he was and that he could make the transition.”

Extraction is now streaming on Netflix.