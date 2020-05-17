Extraction Star Chris Hemsworth Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Photos

✖

Extraction hit Netflix last month and has been a huge hit for the streaming service. In fact, less than two weeks after the movie dropped, it was revealed that Netflix already closed a deal with writer/producer Joe Russo to pen the script for the sequel, with Russo saying he's optimistic that director Sam Hargrave and star Chris Hemsworth will return as well. In a recent Instagram post, Hemsworth said a follow-up would be something he'd be "pretty stoked to jump back into," so it's likely we'll be seeing the Marvel Cinematic Universe star portray Tyler Rake once again. Yesterday, the actor took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos from the movie's production.

“A few BTS shots from one of my favourite stills photographers @jasinboland on set of Extraction,” Hemsworth wrote. A couple of celebrities commented on the post, including Aquaman star Jason Momoa. “The best,” he wrote. You can check out the images in the post below:

Currently, Extraction has a 68% critics score and 70% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook's own Charlie Ridgely gave the movie a 2 out of 5, calling it "fast and forgettable." Despite mixed reviews, the movie was on track at the beginning of the month to have the biggest movie premiere on Netflix. If Hemsworth does return to play Rake, there's a chance it could be a prequel considering the fate of his character was left up in the air at the end of the movie. The movie's director recently expanded on whether or not Rake survived the film.

Extraction is Hargrave's feature directorial debut, but he's no stranger to big budgets and action thrills, having served as the stunt coordinator and second unit director on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He was also Chris Evans' stunt double for multiple Marvel Studios films. In fact, Extraction is much more of a Marvel Cinematic reunion than folks may realize. The movie also stars David Harbour and Derek Luke. The former is set to play Red Guardian in the upcoming Black Widow solo film, while the latter played Gabe Jones, one of the Howling Commandos in Captain America: The First Avenger.

Extraction is now streaming on Netflix.

