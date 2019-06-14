Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson Suit Up in ‘Men in Black’ First Look Photos

Sony is moving forward with its Men in Black reboot, and now we've got our first look at Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson all suited up.

The new photo from the upcoming reboot shows Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson on the monitors as Agents H and Em respectively. The two stars are clad in the traditional Men in Black wardrobe seen int eh first three films, which consists of an all black suit, white dress shirt, and black tie (via Christopher Marc). You can check out the new photo below.

The new Men in Black reboot will be directed by F. Gary Gray with Art Marcum and Matt Holloway penning the script. The film will be produced by Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald, with Steven Spielberg attached as an executive producer.

FIRST LOOK: Agent H and Em in MEN IN BLACK. pic.twitter.com/3nURaHsXyl — Christopher Marc (@_ChristopherM) July 28, 2018

Hemsworth and Thompson will reteam once again after their immensely successful outing together in Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok, which was directed by Taika Waititi. The two had great chemistry there, and with the more comedic tone of the Men in Black franchise, they should be able to work similar magic here.

Not much is known about the film's plot just yet, but joining Thompson and Hemsworth on the film is Emma Thompson, who will reprise her role as Agent O from Men in Black 3. The film will also star Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Laurent Nicolas Bourgeois, and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois.

According to Hemsworth, the crew knows they have big shoes to fill, as Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones left behind a cemented legacy as Agents J and K.

"We're basically trying to put a lot of humor into it like the previous ones. These are obviously some big big shoes to fill, so we're working our butts off on it to make something pretty epic and fun," Hemsworth told Variety. "They're trying to change up the locations, make it feel unique and different to the last ones as well. So I think you might even see some different countries, maybe. Some different cities than you've seen in the previous Men In Black movies."

The Men in Black films have been consistent performers for Sony, bringing in over $1.6 billion in global box office receipts. The studio is likely hoping they can get another trilogy from this promising duo too.

Sony's Men in Black reboot hits theaters on June 14, 2019.

Are you excited for the upcoming Men in Black reboot? Let us know in the comments!