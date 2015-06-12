Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and BD Wong Return For Universal Studios Hollywood’s Jurassic World—The Ride

Fans will have the chance to experience Jurassic World in a whole new way thanks to Universal Studios and their new attraction Jurassic World - The Ride. The new attraction will open at Universal Studios Hollywood later this summer, and they aren't just going to repackage old content from the two massively successful films for the project. Instead, they are shooting new exclusive footage for the ride, and it will feature Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and BD Wong reprising their roles as Owen, Claire, and Dr. Wu.

This is the first time the cast has appeared outside of the films as their Jurassic World characters, and the new footage will explore their interactions with the dinosaurs as well as put them face to face with heavy hitters like the Indominus Rex and Mosasaurus. Fans can witness the impressive creature thanks to the work of Universal Creative and Industrial Light & Magic, coming within inches of the creature as you witness the Mosasaurus in her natural habitat.

The aquarium will also shift from day to night and feature changing weather, really giving fans the experience of being in this environment, and they've also developed a new technique called motion parallax, which gives guests' perspective of the Mosasaurus as she moves throughout the tank.

Next to the main attraction will be an experience titled Raptor Encounter, where fans can meet Blue and interact with Owen's favorite Raptor face to face. There will also be a Dino Play area for children of all ages.

You can find out more about the actual ride, which will have you onboard a raft as you avoid dinosaurs along your journey, below.

"When "Jurassic World—The Ride" opens this summer, guests will be welcomed to a dramatically reimagined space reflective of the hit films. A fresh entry statement, stonework landscaping, and a contemporary redesign of the iconic JURASSIC WORLD gates, illuminated with billowing flames, will create the framework for all new aesthetics.

Once guests pass through the queue, they will board specially designed rafts that will navigate the lush environs of dense vegetation and traverse new areas besieged with towering dinosaurs meandering at just an arm's length away. Encounters with such docile creatures as the Stegosaurus and Parasaurolophus will quickly turn awry as predatory Velociraptors and Dilophosaurus begin to wreak havoc, turning guests from spectators to prey. When the Tyrannosaurus rex begins to battle one of the attraction's new ferocious dinosaurs, the rafts will spill down a treacherous 84-foot waterfall as the sole means of escape.

Will you be taking on Jurassic World - The Ride? Let us know in the comments!