Chris Pratt Addresses If It's His Last Time Playing a Superhero for James Gunn

James Gunn's time with the Marvel Cinematic Universe is drawing to a close. To date, the filmmaker has directed two features and a Christmas special for the House of Ideas, and this May, he'll take a Marvel bow with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn is already working as one of the two bosses of DC Studios, a newly-formed movie studio that is Warner Bros. Discovery to the MCU. Because the director is effectively serving as the Kevin Feige of his own studio, many have speculated some of the Guardians stars could follow him over since Vol. 3 is being hailed as the last film to feature the current iteration of the cosmic team.

When it comes to Guardians star Chris Pratt, it has yet to be seen if he'll join the new DC Universe. When asked about joining the DCU in a recent chat with Fandango, the actor played coy on whether he was shifting franchises. He did, however, confirm he'd work with Gunn should the director want to hire him for something.

"Oh, I don't know. It's certainly the last time I'll be playing Peter Quill for James Gunn because he's not going to do any more Guardians of the Galaxy films since it's a trilogy," Pratt told the ticket-buying outlet. "But listen, I love him and I loved working with him so I'm open to anything."

What is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 going to be about?

Marvel's synopsis for the sequel can be found below.

"In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past," the synopsis reads. "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and the rest of the Guardians franchise, is now available exclusively on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5th.

