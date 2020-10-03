Chris Pratt Tells Fans Who To Vote For

✖

Chris Pratt revealed who he wants his fans to vote for at the People’s Choice Awards. The Guardians of the Galaxy star decided to play it cheeky on Instagram when it came to Pixar’s Onward. He stars in the film along with Marvel staple Tom Holland. Things were looking good for the movie until the coronavirus pandemic set in earlier this year. The first week provided moderate takes at the box office, and with a normal tenure there, the film would have likely done the tidy numbers that most Disney animated features do. So, Onward is obviously going to need some help in securing that award and that’s why the Jurassic World star is calling in some help from his sizable group of fans. It feels like he’s right to draw attention to all the hardworking animators and other professionals who poured over the project.

“With all that’s going on in the world it is more important than ever that you vote. Just ask any celebrity. They will tell you. Every day. Several times a day. To vote. But me? I will tell you EXACTLY who to vote for. #onward The heroes before us did not spill their blood only to have their sacrifices wasted by your apathy. The upcoming 2020 People’s Choice Awards is the most consequential vote in the history of mankind times a million infinity. Vote for #Onward for family movie of the year. Or else. You WILL die. No hyperbole. Click the link in my bio. Let your voice be heard.”

Comicbook.com’s Russ Burlingame covered what happened to Onward earlier this year.

“In spite of a pretty respectable opening, it seems likely Onward will be one of the lowest-grossing offerings in Pixar's history. The studio, a reliable hit-maker for Disney, has rarely had a criticaly or box office misfire, and the films are complex and expensive to make, meaning that it's possible Onward will be a big write-down for Disney,” Burlingame recorded. “So far, Disney has resisted turning to streaming video on demand to mitigate losses they are taking on from theater closures, although Universal Pictures, Warner Bros., and Sony Pictures Entertainment have both made announcements that will bring recent and upcomign theatrical releases to home video in the days and weeks to come.”

