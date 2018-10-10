Kurt Russell Suits Up as Santa in First Trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Christmas Chronicles’

Move over, Tim Allen! There’s a new jolly face of Christmas on the way, and his name is Kurt Russell. That’s right, the ’80s action hero, and terrible intergalactic father, is suiting up as Santa Claus in a new Netflix original movie, The Christmas Chronicles.

You can watch Russell’s debut as Old Saint Nick in the first trailer for The Christmas Chronicles above!

The movie comes from filmmaker Chris Columbus, who produced and directed the first two Harry Potter films, Mrs. Doubtfire, Home Alone, and several other movies. While Columbus is serving as the producer of The Christmas Chronicles, The Angry Birds Movie helmer Clay Kaytis will be directing. The script was written by Matt Lieberman.

The Christmas Chronicles follows the story of a brother and sister who form an ingenious plot: Catch Santa Claus in the act. However, in the midst of this plan, the duo accidentally crash Santa’s sleigh, and they must now help him save Christmas while there’s still time.

Young actors Darby Camp and Judah Lewis star alongside Russell as siblings Kate and Teddy Pierce.

Check out Netflix’s official synopsis for The Christmas Chronicles below.

THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES, a holiday adventure from producer Chris Columbus (“Home Alone”, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”) and director Clay Kaytis (“The Angry Birds Movie”), tells the story of sister and brother, Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis), whose Christmas Eve plan to catch Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) on camera turns into an unexpected journey that most kids could only dream about. After staking out Santa’s arrival, they sneak into his sleigh, cause it to crash and nearly derail Christmas. As their wild night unfolds, Kate and Teddy work together with Santa – as you’ve never seen him before – and his loyal Elves to save Christmas before it’s too late.

The Christmas Chronicles will be released on Netflix on November 22nd.