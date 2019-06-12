Netflix Hires Coco Writer to Oversee Chronicles of Narnia Universe

The beloved Chronicles of Narnia book series from C.S. Lewis has already had one series of film adaptations, and now Netflix is looking to give the franchise a second go-around. Back in October, the streaming service announced that it would be developing movies and TV shows based on the Narnia books, likely creating an extended connected universe in the process. As of this week, that universe is one step closer to becoming real, as Netflix has hired a creative director to oversee the entire franchise.

On Wednesday afternoon, Netflix took to Twitter to announce that Matt Aldrich, best known for his work co-writing Pixar’s Academy Award winning Coco, will oversee the development of all Narnia-inspired movies and shows coming to the streaming service.

“Coco co-writer Matthew Aldrich will serve as the creative architect and oversee the development of all films and shows adapted from C.S. Lewis’ beloved Narnia universe for Netflix.”

Netflix signed a multi-year deal to bring the Narnia IP to the streaming service and develop a franchise that will be able to connect both both films and TV shows in the future. The initial report of the deal revealed that Netflix acquired the rights to all seven of Lewis’ books.

“C.S. Lewis’ beloved Chronicles of Narnia stories have resonated with generations of readers around the world,” Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer at Netflix, said. “Families have fallen in love with characters like Aslan and the entire world of Narnia, and we’re thrilled to be their home for years to come.”

“It is wonderful to know that folks from all over are looking forward to seeing more of Narnia, and that the advances in production and distribution technology have made it possible for us to make Narnian adventures come to life all over the world,” Douglas Gresham, stepson of C.S. Lewis, released in a statement. “Netflix seems to be the very best medium with which to achieve this aim, and I am looking forward to working with them towards this goal.”

Are you looking forward to new Narnia projects in the future? Let us know in the comments!