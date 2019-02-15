Classic ‘Men in Black’ Funko Pops Debut at NY Toy Fair

As you probably know, Men in Black International is slated to arrive in theaters on June 14th with Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth in the lead roles. However, Funko is sticking with the classic Will Smith / Tommy Lee Jones duo with a new wave of Pop figures that made their debut at New York Toy Fair 2019.

The Men in Black Funko Pop lineup includes Agent J with Frank the pug-alien, Agent K with Neeble the worm, and Edgar the Bug. All of those figures will be available to pre-order right here at some point today, February 15th. While you’re hunting down the MIB Pops, make sure to keep tabs on our master list for all of the New York Toy Fair 2019 Funko Pop figure releases. There are so, so many.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Men in Black International stars Tessa Thompson (Westworld, Creed II), Chris Hemsworth (Avengers: Infinity War, Bad Times at the El Royale), Liam Neeson (Widows, Taken), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, The Big Sick), Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, The Big Short), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Fallout, The Greatest Showman), and Emma Thompson (Beauty and the Beast, Sense and Sensibility), who will be reprising her role as Agent O from Men in Black 3.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.