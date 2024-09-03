Crawl 2: Director Teases Big Plans for Alligator Horror Movie Sequel

Crawl‘s alligators are coming back, and director Alexadre Aja can’t wait. The filmmaker, whose 2019 movie leaned into the superstorms that Americans have been seeing for the last decade or so, starred Kaya Scodelario and Barry Pepper at the front of a cast battling a giant alligator…or so they thought! Turns out they were being hunted by a pack, leading the movie’s stakes to dramatically increase halfway through. It’s a similar device to what they did with the first The Meg movie, but Crawl had the darkness and claustophobia of a flooded house to do it in.

In a new interview, Aja said that he has never stopped unconsciously scouting locations and reworking the first movie in his head. For that reason, he can’t wait to get started on the second movie…and put some of those ideas to work.

“Unfortunately, storms and hurricanes didn’t stop after the movie was released,” Aja told CinemaBlend. “To see all that footage all the time on TV, I keep thinking about all those different setups, all those different options that could make an amazing, suspenseful surviving survival scene for Crawl. So I’m ready to bring all that back to the screen and put my wetsuit back on.”

Here’s the official synopsis for the first film:

When a massive hurricane hits her Florida town, young Haley ignores the evacuation orders to search for her missing father, Dave. After finding him gravely injured in their family home, the two of them become trapped by the rapidly encroaching floodwaters. With the storm strengthening, Haley and Dave discover an even greater threat than the rising water level — a relentless attack from a pack of gigantic alligators.

Crawl is available on disc and digital.

Aja is currently promoting Never Let Go. In that movie, when an unspeakable evil takes over the world, the only protection for a mother and her twin sons is their house and strong bond. Needing to stay connected at all times — even tethering themselves with ropes — they must cling to one another and never let go. However, when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival.

Never Let Go hails from Lionsgate, and will be in theaters on September 20th.