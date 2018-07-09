New ‘Creed 2’ Poster Shows Sylvester Stallone ‘Fighting the Good Fight’

Sylvester Stallone has shared a new Creed II film poster, featuring the Rocky Balboa actor “fighting the good fight.”

The poster features Stallone standing in front a large Roman Numeral two, with a “Creed” boxing towel draped over his shoulder.

“CREED 2 fighting the good fight this NOVEMBER,” Stallone wrote in a caption on the post.

Many of Stallone’s Instagram followers have commented on the new poster, with one saying that they are “looking forward” to the film, and are “expecting nothing but the best.”

“I can’t wait for this movie,” someone else wrote, “I’ve wanted to see this movie since I finished watching creed in the theater.”

“I can’t wait! Just showed my daughter Creed and now we’re going through the whole Rocky series like I did with my grandfather as a child,” another fan commented. “Great movies.”

Over on Twitter, Creed II and Stallone fans have been talking about the new poster as well, with one person planning a “long overdue binge watching” of the Rocky films in preparation for the new film.

My man sly still going strong one more time rock (Adrain) cut me mic /eye of the tiger — Lucky Smith (@TerryFSmith2) July 7, 2018

Another Creed II poster that dropped in June was very similar to the new one with Stallone, but featured Michael B. Jordan’s title character Adonis Creed.

Utilizing the same iconic Roman Numeral two, the poster revealed a shirtless Jordan wearing boxing gloves and a pair of patriotic boxing shorts emblazoned with his name.

In addition to Stallone and Jordan, the Creed sequel is also bringing back Tessa Thompson — who plays Adonis Creed’s girlfreind Bianca Porter — and Phylicia Rashad — the former Cosby Show actress who plays Adonis’ mother Mary Anne Creed.

They are not the only Rocky-franchise actors returning, however, as Creed II will see Dolph Lundgren reprise his role as Ivan Drago, a character he first played in the career-defining Rocky IV.

Drago is responsible for the death of Adonis’ father, Apollo Creed, who he beat to death during a fight in the 1985 film.

Now, Adonis will be going up against Viktor Drago, Ivan’s son — played by real-life boxer Florian Munteanu — in a fight that is more than three decades in the making.

This Fall, there’s more to lose than a title. Watch the new #CreedII trailer now. In theaters November 21. pic.twitter.com/MjMAK66mcH — #CREED (@creedmovie) June 20, 2018

Creed II is directed by Steven Caple Jr. (The Land, Grown-ish) and will debut in theaters on November 21, 2018.