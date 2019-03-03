‘Creed II’ Deleted Scene Reveals Another ‘Rocky’ Character Died

A Creed II deleted scene reveals Spider Rico (Pedro Lovell), who was first seen boxing Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) in the opening minutes of 1976’s Rocky, has died.

The Puerto Rican fighter later resurfaced in 2006’s Rocky Balboa, where he was a frequent guest of Rocky’s Philadelphia restaurant Adrian’s. Spider insisted on washing dishes despite Rocky’s protests, telling his host, “Jesus wants me to work.”

A church-set scene included on the Creed II home release shows Rocky as one of just seven mourners at Spider’s memorial, where Rocky offers an improvised eulogy.

“Spider Rico and me, we go back. Long time. He said he came from out west, said he lived in the desert, and that’s where he learned to fight. Anyway, we met fighting for peanuts a couple days before Thanksgiving at this old church. And you gave me this world class headbutt. And I said, ‘Yo, somebody who fights dirtier than me,’” Rocky tells the humble gathering.

“Then a lot of years later you showed up at the restaurant and said, ‘Remember me?’ Absolutely. And the head butt — still hurts. I remember you saying that you had this daughter, but you couldn’t remember where she lived because of all the shots you’d taken. I get that. So me and the cooks, we become like your family. You know, in the ring, you got rules. Outside, in the street, you got nothing. And life hits you with all these cheap shots, and a lot of low blows, and you take ’em, and move on. But we feel sorry for ourselves, it’s a… yeah. But we didn’t do that.”

He pauses. He remembers the ghosts of the past, who died one by one: trainer Mickey (Burgess Meredith). Rival-turned-mentor Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). Beloved wife Adrian (Talia Shire). Best friend Paulie (Burt Young).

“I’m sad you’re gone, because you’re like my last friend from old days,” Rocky says.

“But I’m glad too, ’cause I know wherever you’re goin’, it’s gotta be better than where you’ve been.”

Ten minutes of deleted scenes available with the home release include an extended restaurant scene between champion fighter Adonis Johnson Creed (Michael B. Jordan) and wife Bianca (Tessa Thompson) and a locker room-set display of respect exhibited between Adonis and opponent Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu) and then trainers Rocky and Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren).

Stallone has since said he has retired the role of Rocky Balboa.

Creed II is available to own on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Tuesday, March 5.

