Lightning McQueen Crocs Return and Pixar Fans Can't Believe It
Crocs is bringing back Lightning McQueen adult clogs and fans cannot believe it. For a while now, the Pixar faithful have crowded Crocs' social media channels asking for a rerelease. On September 8, you can probably expect the Crocs servers to have some trouble accommodating all that traffic. Pairing the Cars character and the jelly bean shaped footwear is one of those things where it seems ridiculous on the surface, but then seeing it in real life everything snaps together. Needless to say, fans of the animated franchise are thrilled about this development. Check out some of that merriment down below!
On Twitter, Pixar wrote, "Ka-chow! Soup up your outfit and take a victory lap with these Disney and Pixar Lightning McQueen Crocs available September 8! #LightningMcQueenDay #PixarFest"
Back by popular ka-chow! 🏎️ 💨 Get ready for Disney and Pixar Cars' Lightning McQueen adult clogs on 9.8.22 at https://t.co/YgzGJcnO02 pic.twitter.com/CY1fjKygYy— Crocs (@Crocs) September 5, 2022
"Vroom-vroom! Lightning McQueen returns with a whole new set of lights race fans will go crazy for. Now available in adult sizes, the new McQueen Clog features cool Cars graphics and long-lasting LEDs that light up with every step. They're sure to leave the competition in the dust and win new fans everywhere you choose to rev."
Will you be picking a pair of these up? Let us know down in the comments!
Good luck out there
this is the third time im gonna try to get these if i dont get them ill Combust https://t.co/AlV4JhrJUF— sam (@samisubii) September 6, 2022
At least there was some warning
I'm so sorry to everyone I've been yelling to about these crocs, you will have to prepare for me to yell EVEN MORE once I finally acquire them https://t.co/Ssc6dlEmnC— Phoebe 🔜 riot fest 🤘🏻 (@magicallyphoebe) September 6, 2022
Never too late
At the ripe age of 24 i am trying to create a bot to get a pair of lightning McQueen crocs that i've been wanting for years. Ka-Chow, stay tuned https://t.co/KrPA1rx4Sn— JJNO$ (@AIotls) September 6, 2022
Just in time!
MY LIGHTNING MCQUEEN ERA IS COMING BACK. Mine got ruined last year so I am STOKED bc I literally sold concert tickets to get these back in 2019 🥲 https://t.co/sn2lcV8kz4— Fitzie (@fitziepie) September 6, 2022
Going to need those
Need😫 https://t.co/6UTX3jVBKS— Alejandro Rojas (@Aj_Rojas1) September 6, 2022
Apologies to fans outside the U.S.
only in the us 😭😭😭 https://t.co/ocZSsKAvAC— joe :) (@marksof10) September 6, 2022
Not the best timing
I just got my new ones and they release these gonna cry 😭 https://t.co/JQYAw69703— MattSquared (@MattSquared98) September 6, 2022
Pixar Fest is almost here
Ka-chow! Soup up your outfit and take a victory lap with these Disney and Pixar Lightning McQueen Crocs available September 8!🚗⚡️#LightningMcQueenDay #PixarFest pic.twitter.com/UdsqXSVLJj— Pixar (@Pixar) September 5, 2022