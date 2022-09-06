Lightning McQueen Crocs Return and Pixar Fans Can't Believe It

Crocs is bringing back Lightning McQueen adult clogs and fans cannot believe it. For a while now, the Pixar faithful have crowded Crocs' social media channels asking for a rerelease. On September 8, you can probably expect the Crocs servers to have some trouble accommodating all that traffic. Pairing the Cars character and the jelly bean shaped footwear is one of those things where it seems ridiculous on the surface, but then seeing it in real life everything snaps together. Needless to say, fans of the animated franchise are thrilled about this development. Check out some of that merriment down below!

On Twitter, Pixar wrote, "Ka-chow! Soup up your outfit and take a victory lap with these Disney and Pixar Lightning McQueen Crocs available September 8! #LightningMcQueenDay #PixarFest"

Back by popular ka-chow! 🏎️ 💨 Get ready for Disney and Pixar Cars' Lightning McQueen adult clogs on 9.8.22 at https://t.co/YgzGJcnO02 pic.twitter.com/CY1fjKygYy — Crocs (@Crocs) September 5, 2022

"Vroom-vroom! Lightning McQueen returns with a whole new set of lights race fans will go crazy for. Now available in adult sizes, the new McQueen Clog features cool Cars graphics and long-lasting LEDs that light up with every step. They're sure to leave the competition in the dust and win new fans everywhere you choose to rev."

