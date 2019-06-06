Disney Announces D23 2019 Schedule

San Diego Comic Con may only be a month away, but fans of the Walt Disney Company and its properties will want to pay attention to a convention arriving in August. The D23 Expo will be held in Anaheim, California from August 23-25, and it will feature presentations about all of the biggest things happening for Disney both on the screen and in the park. On Thursday afternoon, the schedule for D23 2019 was released online, giving fans a brief outline of what each of the three days at the convention will look like.

Things will kick off on Friday, August 23rd with the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony, followed later in the day by a presentation of the Disney+ streaming service. Saturday will be completely dominated by Disney’s big screen IPs, like Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. The final day of the expo will focus on everything coming to the various Disney Parks.

You can check out the full presentation descriptions from D23 below!

Friday, August 23

The Disney Legends Awards Ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 23. The ceremony, hosted by Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger, will once again honor those visionaries and artists who have made significant contributions to the Disney legacy. This year’s recipients are: Wing Chao, Robert Downey Jr., Jon Favreau, James Earl Jones, Bette Midler, Kenny Ortega, Barnette Ricci, Robin Roberts, Diane Sawyer, Ming-Na Wen, and Hans Zimmer.

On Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m., the highly anticipated streaming service Disney+ will give guests a first look at some of its original content including Lady and the Tramp, The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and many more during this star-studded presentation.

Saturday, August 24

The Walt Disney Studios will present a behind-the-scenes look at its blockbuster collection of upcoming films on Saturday, August 24, at 10 a.m. Fans will see what’s on the drawing board for the acclaimed filmmakers at Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios and get a peek at the exciting slate of live-action projects, from Disney to Marvel Studios to Star Wars. As always, attendees will be treated to exclusive footage, special guest appearances, and more!

Sunday, August 25

On Sunday, August 25, at 10:30 a.m., step into the magical world of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products with Chairman Bob Chapek to find out what’s new and what’s next for resorts around the globe, including more about the transformational plans for Epcot at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

For more details on the expo, or to purchase tickets, you can head over to D23Expo.com.